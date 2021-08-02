NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose might be heading out of New York Knicks as the franchise looks to discuss his replacement

Derrick Rose's second stint in the Big Apple might be coming to an end as the New York Knicks might be looking to part ways with the youngest MVP in NBA history. He has been a fan-favorite everywhere he has played and fans are certainly upset upon hearing this rumor. Rose was an invaluable piece on the roster during the 2021 NBA playoffs and many felt it was the beginning of a new chapter for the point guard.

There had been internal discussions within the Knicks organization about possible replacements for Derrick Rose, per @IanBegley



"…some with the Knicks wanted to let Rose find other offers before they made their own." 😯 pic.twitter.com/KMfL2xgVPL — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 2, 2021

Rose was so much better for the team in the playoffs than Elfrid Payton that coach Thibodeau gave him his first postseason start since the 2015 NBA playoffs.

Is Derrick Rose leaving the New York Knicks?

Derrick Rose with the New York Knicks

Ian Begley, reporter covering the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets for SNY, wrote about Derrick Rose's future, saying:

"...you’d assume that the Knicks would prioritize signing Rose this offseason. Based on Tom Thibodeau’s relationship with Rose, you’d think that Rose returning to New York is one of the safest bets in Vegas. But one team monitoring the market for Rose last week said that, entering the weekend, some with the Knicks wanted to let Rose find other offers before they made their own."

Apparently, the New York Knicks aren't willing to overpay for an injury-prone player who might not start every game. They would rather invest in a full-time starting point guard and let fan-favorite Derrick Rose go.

Rose has certainly worked hard to rejuvenate his career and even if New York Knicks aren't looking forward to retaining him, he has found interest from other teams. One of the teams that Derrick Rose could go to in NBA free agency is his former and hometown team, the Chicago Bulls.

“I think there’s real interest from both sides in Derrick Rose and Chicago having a reunion of sorts," said @JakeLFischer.



The Bulls want to sign multiple point guards this offseason: https://t.co/omdH11FwWL — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 1, 2021

The Chicago community and Bulls organisation would welcome him with open arms. Rose has shown the league that he is capable of being a starting point guard on a playoff-contending team.

