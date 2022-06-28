NBA Rumors: Detroit Pistons unlikely to spend max money on former no. 1 pick and Miles Bridges, looking to get veterans on value deals instead

NBA and Eastern Conference team the Detroit Pistons have a massive summer ahead as they aim to overhaul their roster. The likes of Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges are among the players linked with receiving max contracts from the Pistons.

However, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are not expected to offer max contracts to Ayton and Bridges.. One of the biggest reasons why they are not offer max contract this offseason is because they have an eye on the 2023 free agency. The report read:

"The Pistons are unlikely to throw max offers at the likes of restricted free agents Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, though things can change," wrote Edwards. "Instead, signs point to Detroit looking to add quality, veteran role players to pair with its young core as it furthers this rebuild.

"Maintaining financial flexibility moving forward is still important to the franchise, per sources, with the 2023 free agency class expected to be far better-stocked than this year’s group" Edwards continued.

Deandre Ayton has been heavily linked with a move away from the Phoenix Suns as he has seemingly fallen out with the Suns franchise. The rift was further aggravated following Monty Williams' comments after being benched in the fourth quarter in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Miles Bridges is also demanding a max contract extension, something the Charlotte Hornets are unwilling to give. The Indiana Pacers have been linked with as a possible destination for him.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Instead, signs point to Detroit looking to add quality, veteran role players to pair with its young core.



theathletic.com/3384108/?sourc… The Pistons are unlikely to throw max offers at the likes of restricted free agents Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, @JLEdwardsIII writes.Instead, signs point to Detroit looking to add quality, veteran role players to pair with its young core. The Pistons are unlikely to throw max offers at the likes of restricted free agents Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, @JLEdwardsIII writes.Instead, signs point to Detroit looking to add quality, veteran role players to pair with its young core.theathletic.com/3384108/?sourc… https://t.co/MduSO9lgTz

Do the Detroit Pistons need Ayton and Bridges?

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven

The Detroit Pistons are in desperate need of a center who can make a difference on both ends of the floor. Acquiring Deandre Ayton would do just that. The center has his limitations when it comes to his perimeter game but is a force to be reckoned with on the interior. The acquisition of Jalen Duren also seems to have thrown a wrench into the works.

Miles Bridges is another talented player who would instantly improve the Pistons' starting five. While he has defensive deficiencies in his game, Bridges showcased during the 2021-22 season why he is a dynamic power forward. He could also be easier to sign as he is searching for a max contract with no teams willing to shell out that amount.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats



Amar'e Stoudemire (27 points, 16 rebounds) on 05/02/2007 NBA @NBA



28 PTS, 17 REB, 3 STL



Game 4: SUNS/PELICANS Sun. 9:30pm/et on TNT Before @CP3 took over in Q4, Deandre Ayton was BALLING for the @Suns , setting a playoff career-high with 28 PTS! @DeandreAyton 28 PTS, 17 REB, 3 STLGame 4: SUNS/PELICANS Sun. 9:30pm/et on TNT Before @CP3 took over in Q4, Deandre Ayton was BALLING for the @Suns, setting a playoff career-high with 28 PTS!@DeandreAyton 28 PTS, 17 REB, 3 STLGame 4: SUNS/PELICANS Sun. 9:30pm/et on TNT https://t.co/AggTpLNxJV Deandre Ayton is the first @Suns player with 25+ points and 15+ rebounds in a Playoff Game since:Amar'e Stoudemire (27 points, 16 rebounds) on 05/02/2007 twitter.com/NBA/status/151… Deandre Ayton is the first @Suns player with 25+ points and 15+ rebounds in a Playoff Game since: Amar'e Stoudemire (27 points, 16 rebounds) on 05/02/2007 twitter.com/NBA/status/151…

The Detroit Pistons could have in excess of $50 million in cap space if they don't spend significant money on team options. This is one of the biggest reasons why they have been linked with a move for Ayton and Bridges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far