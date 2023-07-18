NBA Rumors - Dillion Brooks met with the LA Lakers before joining the Houston Rockets

It appears Dillon Brooks was on a roller coaster ride prior to signing with the Houston Rockets. After getting eliminated by the LA Lakers in the 2023 NBA playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies clarified they had no intentions of re-signing Brooks.

This led to fans roasting him and expecting that he'd no longer stick around the league.

Luckily for Dillon Brooks, the Houston Rockets expressed interest in the brash star and offered him a contract worth $86 million. However, prior to signing with the Rockets, it appears that Brooks had a meeting with the Lakers front office.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the former Grizzlies star attempted to negotiate a deal with the Purple and Gold. It just so happens that both parties weren't able to secure a deal due to the cap space the Lakers had.

It would've been pretty surprising though if Brooks ended up on the team that he despised so much.

What can we expect from the Houston Rockets next season?

The Houston Rockets had a challenging season last year, finishing 14th in the highly competitive Western Conference. With a disappointing 22-60 record, the team faced significant struggles.

However, with their acquisition of the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, they selected Amen Thompson. He is an explosive guard who had previously showcased his talents at Overtime Elite.

Thompson, known for his versatility, displayed impressive statistics during his time at Overtime Elite, averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.4 steals per game.

These numbers highlight his ability to contribute in multiple aspects of the game, making him a valuable asset for the Rockets. Thompson's well-rounded skills provide the team with the potential for consistent and efficient performances on a nightly basis.

In addition to Thompson, the Rockets made significant moves in NBA free agency to bolster their roster. They successfully acquired two former champions, Jeff Green and Fred VanVleet, who bring a wealth of experience and talent to the team.

Furthermore, the addition of Dillon Brooks enhances the team's defensive prowess, making them a more formidable opponent.

If Houston's new lineup can effectively synergize and maximize their collective abilities, the Rockets have the potential to establish themselves as a solid team in the competitive Western Conference next season.

The combination of talented newcomers and experienced players bodes well for their future success and signals a positive turnaround for the franchise.

