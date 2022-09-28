NBA Rumors: Draymond Green could leave Golden State Warriors for hometown team or West rivals

Draymond Green is entering the 2022-23 season trying to earn a maximum contract extension from the Golden State Warriors. Green has a player option for 2023-24 and could become an unrestricted free agent. The latest NBA rumors suggest that at least three teams could convince Green to leave the Warriors.

A Western Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that the Detroit Pistons, LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks might pry away Green from Golden State. The executive explained that the former Defensive Player of the Year is not afraid to leave the Warriors.

"If he gets a big offer from Detroit as one example," the exec said. "Or maybe Dallas or the Lakers, somewhere he would like to play? He is not going to be shy about leaving. He understands this business."

The Pistons have the money to convince Draymond Green to return home. Green is from Saginaw and went to Michigan State. Detroit also has a nice young core of players such as Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

Meanwhile, Green is also a good friend of LeBron James and has Klutch Sports as his agent. The dark horse is the Mavericks since they don't have the cap space to accommodate Green next summer. However, trading Tim Hardaway Jr. or Davis Bertans opens up a lot of possibilities.

"He has always thought about playing for Detroit, helping his hometown of Flint at the same time," the executive said. "He would love to play with a superstar like Luka (Doncic) where he has to just play off him. And he is Klutch, you know?

"He loves being on the barbershop show with LeBron. He wants to have an entertainment career when he is done playing. You don't need to be in LA for that, but it helps."

Will Draymond Green leave the Golden State Warriors?

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors. Green has helped the Warriors win four championships since 2015. He has established himself as an integral part of the Golden State dynasty. After winning the title last season, the Warriors are still capable of winning more.

However, Golden State might have to convince its extension-eligible players to take a pay cut. Four players will need new deals in the next two seasons — Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. Green has a player option next offseason, while Thompson has two years left on his deal.

Meanwhile, Wiggins is in the final year of his contract and Poole is eligible to sign his rookie extension. The Warriors might have to make some tough decisions next summer. Team president and general manager Bob Myers had this to say regarding Green's new contract, per Heavy.com:

"No, no, I would definitely, unequivocally say (he's) not a guy we look at and say he's not going to be around. Now, at some point, decisions are going to have to be made. But as far as his importance to this organization and what he's done, we're going to do everything we can to keep him in the fold."

