NBA Rumors: Executive claims Miami Heat were better off with Gabe Vincent at point guard last season instead of former NBA champion

Recent rumors have seen an NBA executive suggest that the Miami Heat have been more effective with Gabe Vincent than Kyle Lowry on the floor. With the former champion playing an insignificant role last season, the executive elaborated upon the matter.

Kyle Lowry's acquisition last season was one of the more noteworthy signings to be reported. With Lowry completing Miami's "Big Three" alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat were viewed as a force to be reckoned with.

Unfortunately, the side faced a lot of problems throughout the season, which also included injuries to Lowry. But even when the former All-Star was on the floor, he didn't contribute as expected.

Referring to this, an NBA executive suggested that the Heat has been a more effective team with Gabe Vincent on the floor.

While speaking to Heavy's Thomas Darro, the executive said:

"Go back and watch them in the playoffs last year. I think the dirty little secret there is that they were better with Gabe Vincent on the floor than with Kyle Lowry. Now, to be fair to Lowry, he was not healthy, that was obvious."

The executive added:

"But on the other side, they were really good with Vincent in there. He did not play lights-out, but he could get the ball to Jimmy (Butler) and get out of the way, then play some defense on the other side. So they’re fine with him as the backup."

- NBA executive on Miami Heat's point guard situation "I think the dirty little secret there is that they were better with Gabe Vincent on the floor than with Kyle Lowry."- NBA executive on Miami Heat's point guard situation heatnation.com/media/nba-exec… "I think the dirty little secret there is that they were better with Gabe Vincent on the floor than with Kyle Lowry."- NBA executive on Miami Heat's point guard situation heatnation.com/media/nba-exec…

Considering Miami's guard depth, the executive expressed that if Lowry were to get injured, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo could step in as backups. However, he did add that this wouldn't be the ideal thing to do.

At the age of 26, Gabe Vincent has a lot more room to grow and develop than Kyle Lowry. Considering Lowry's injury issues, it could also make more sense for the Heat to look at different alternatives.

Could Gabe Vincent start over Kyle Lowry for the Miami Heat?

Gabe Vincent in conversation with Jimmy Butler

The guard combo of Gabe Vincent and Kyle Lowry gives significant depth to Miami's point guard rotation. Being a decade apart, both bring different value to the game.

However, it seems unlikely that the Heat will give Vincent a starting spot any time soon.

Vincent started in 27 of the 68 games he played in last season. In this span of time, he notched an average of 8.0 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Lowry notched an average 13.4 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Purely on the numbers front, Lowry has been a more productive player. However, considering his fitness and injury issues, the Heat have a lot more to lose by betting on him.

BOS 98 | MIA 93

50.7 remaining in Q4



presented by Google Pixel Kyle Lowry in the clutch!BOS 98 | MIA 9350.7 remaining in Q4 #NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel Kyle Lowry in the clutch!BOS 98 | MIA 9350.7 remaining in Q4#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel https://t.co/aCDaBBzrFG

Given the three-year, $85 million deal Miami offered to Lowry, it seems unlikely that the franchise will relegate him to the bench immediately. However, with Vincent entering his prime, the youngster may see some more time on the court as a backup point guard.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Gabe Vincent appreciation post Gabe Vincent appreciation post 🙌 https://t.co/XJSeH4hFT7

