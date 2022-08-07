NBA Rumors: Executive names Miami Heat as a landing spot for former 6th Man of the Year 

An NBA executive considers the Miami Heat a landing spot for Montrezl Harrell. The former LA Clippers and LA Lakers center is a free agent. Harrell is one of the most effective scorers off the bench. However, teams are waiting for the outcome of his court hearing scheduled for August 10th. He was arrested for marijuana trafficking a couple of months ago.

Harrell played for the Wizards and Hornets last season. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, shooting 64.5% from the field. The Heat could consider signing him this offseason if they acquire a big-name player. Here's what an executive told Heavy.com regarding this:

“Miami would be one team to look out for. Especially if they make a big move and they have a lot of roster holes that need to be filled on the cheap late in the summer,” the exec said. “They need another big guy either way. He could be sitting there. It depends on if the case goes away or what,” the executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Montrezl Harrell had 31 Points and 9 Rebounds today in the Drew League. Montrezl Harrell had 31 Points and 9 Rebounds today in the Drew League. 🔥 https://t.co/ybTLegnGwX

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat's backup options could help them contend for the title next season

The Miami Heat were one of the most active teams last offseason, acquiring Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker. Many considered them the winners of the offseason. A year later, that hasn't been the case. Miami lost Tucker in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers.

They are yet to seek external help to compensate for his departure. However, the Heat have been linked to Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. The interest is mutual. Durant listed Miami and Phoenix as his top destinations when he reportedly demanded a trade from the Nets.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.”



(Via There’s a ‘significant obstacle’ on the Kevin Durant to Miami trade front, per @sam_amick “Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.”(Via theathletic.com/3395908/2022/0… There’s a ‘significant obstacle’ on the Kevin Durant to Miami trade front, per @sam_amick “Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.” (Via theathletic.com/3395908/2022/0…) https://t.co/c1kbRjtF3F

To acquire Durant, the Miami Heat may have to part with a franchise cornerstone like Bam Adebayo. So far, no deal has picked up steam. The Heat may have to turn their attention to secondary trade options. They have been linked to John Collins, Collin Sexton and Gordon Hayward.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Miami Heat are showing interest in Otto Porter Jr. and John Collins, per @AdamNBorai The Miami Heat are showing interest in Otto Porter Jr. and John Collins, per @AdamNBorai https://t.co/DSOTuSr3EO

Collins and Hayward are solid options on the frontcourt alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The former is a remarkable player on both ends, while Hayward can ease the burden on offense.

Meanwhile, Sexton also fills the need as an additional scorer for Miami. Acquiring either of these players could help the Miami Heat contend for the title. They were close to making the Finals in the 2022 playoffs with their current core. Adding one of these pieces may elevate their chances of doing so next year.

