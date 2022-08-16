NBA Rumors: Executive reveals Nets GM Sean Marks continues “asking for the world” for Kevin Durant, claims he can’t see the player sitting out training camp

NBA rumors suggest the Brooklyn Nets continue to seek an unprecedented proposal for Kevin Durant. Rumors have since spread of Durant threatening to sit out training camp if the Nets don't meet his demands. However, The Athletic's Sam Amick recently reported that another executive believes he can't see Durant sitting out training camp.

"[Sean] Marks is still asking for the world; that won't change," an executive told Amick. "They could call his bluff and make him come to camp. I can't see him sitting out."

Durant issued an ultimatum to the Nets' ownership, saying it's either him or general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. These reports have indicated that Durant's tenure in the 'Big Apple' is likely ending.

However, Brooklyn has struggled to find the package they expect for the former MVP, who still has four years left on his deal. The Nets do not have leverage in trade talks.

According to Marc Stein's recent report, an executive claimed that Kevin Durant would rather retire than play for the Brooklyn Nets again.

That rumor and Durant's subsequent denial led to speculation that Durant may sit out training camp if he isn't traded by then.

Kevin Durant calls out reports of him considering retirement

Kevin Durant has stayed active on Twitter this offseason. He has replied to his critics as they criticized him following his trade request. Durant shut down reports of him possibly considering retirement over playing for the Nets. Here's what the two-time Finals MVP wrote on Twitter:

"I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. S**t is comical at this point."

The Nets and Durant need to sit down again and discuss a smooth way to end their partnership. Brooklyn may have to lower their price. However, KD will likely have to soften his stance to give the Nets the leverage they need to secure a deal close to their expectations.

Durant is yet to play a single game on the four-year deal he signed last offseason with the Nets. That gives Brooklyn time to wait for the right package to arrive. Durant may sit out training camp. However, that likely won't continue once the season starts because his affinity to play hoops isn't a secret.

Unless both parties can reach an amicable solution, the window for Kevin Durant to continue his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets may remain open.

