NBA Rumors: Executives across the league believe Miami Heat ace shooter is at least worth an unprotected 1st-round pick

The Miami Heat are reportedly hopeful of putting together a trade package the Brooklyn Nets would accept for Kevin Durant.

However, there is not a lot going on for Miami in terms of tradeable assets. They currently don't seem to stand much of a chance of landing the two-time NBA champion.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA.” The Miami Heat are determined to ‘exhaust all options’ to acquire Kevin Durant, per @flasportsbuzz “Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA.” The Miami Heat are determined to ‘exhaust all options’ to acquire Kevin Durant, per @flasportsbuzz “Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA.” https://t.co/5nOCEJklfR

No one has been able to guess what KD's value is in the trade market but the asking price is bound to be steep, and not many teams can match it. Although the Nets will want All-Star caliber players in return, their focus is on the draft picks they can get.

Since Rudy Gobert commanded four draft picks, Brooklyn will undoubtedly be looking for more in return for a player of Durant's status. In an attempt to gather picks, the Heat might be willing to ship out Duncan Robinson.

An NBA executive believes Robinson is worth an unprotected first-round pick. NBA editor for Heavy, Sean Deveney, made the revelation on Twitter. Executives also pointed out that the Miami Heat have big plans even though they do not have assets yet.

Deveney wrote:

"What will it take to get Duncan Robinson from the @MiamiHEAT? Says one league exec: 'A first-round pick, no protections.' As well as [Omer] Yurtseven/ [Max] Strus/[Gabe] Vincent/[Caleb] Martin played, they don't have big trade value, execs say."

He added:

"Miami's got big plans, no assets. Yet, at least."

Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney

As well as Yurtseven/Strus/Vincent/Martin played, they don't have big trade value, execs say. Miami's got big plans, no assets. Yet, at least. What will it take to get Duncan Robinson from the @MiamiHEAT ? Says one league exec: "A first-round pick, no protections."As well as Yurtseven/Strus/Vincent/Martin played, they don't have big trade value, execs say. Miami's got big plans, no assets. Yet, at least. What will it take to get Duncan Robinson from the @MiamiHEAT? Says one league exec: "A first-round pick, no protections."As well as Yurtseven/Strus/Vincent/Martin played, they don't have big trade value, execs say. Miami's got big plans, no assets. Yet, at least.

Robinson is one of the best marksmen in the league right now. Although he lost his starting position towards the end of last season, some teams might still look to acquire his services.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“The Nets want an All-Star and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks.” The Brooklyn Nets are not showing much interest in a trade package headlined by Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, per @basketballtalk “The Nets want an All-Star and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks.” The Brooklyn Nets are not showing much interest in a trade package headlined by Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, per @basketballtalk “The Nets want an All-Star and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks.” https://t.co/28cpdzzokm

Duncan Robinson has played only for the Miami Heat since joining the NBA

Duncan Robinson #55 and head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat

Robinson has played four seasons with the Heat so far but has struggled for consistency throughout his time in the league.

After an uneventful rookie season, featuring in only 15 games, Robinson looked like a different player in his sophomore season. He averaged 44.6% from beyond the arc in the 2019-20 season, helping the Heat reach the NBA Finals.

The 28-year-old maintained his form the following year and was a huge boost for the Heat. Robinson started all of his 72 games for the Heat and was dependable, especially with Tyler Herro enduring a horrid season.

NBA TV @NBATV Duncan Robinson is heating up from downtown Duncan Robinson is heating up from downtown 👀 https://t.co/VW2twSukqY

Unfortunately, Robinson did not make the same level of an impact last season, shooting below 40% from the field. He was also targeted on the defensive end, forcing Erik Spoelstra to replace him in the starting lineup.

With Herro's emergence, the Miami Heat might be comfortable trading Robinson if it helps their chances of landing Durant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far