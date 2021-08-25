NBA Rumors: Executives speculate JJ Redick could consider retiring if he doesn't land with New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets in free agency

JJ Redick is one of the few premier free agents available in the market, with the latest NBA rumors suggesting he is eyeing joining either the New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets.

Redick had an underwhelming 2020-21 NBA season as he was plagued by injuries throughout the campaign. He played a total of 44 games for the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks (he was traded mid-season) and averaged just 7.4 points per game, shooting 39.7% from the floor.

Regardless of his poor performances, multiple contending teams like the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have shown interest in signing JJ Redick as per NBA rumors.

Paul Millsap remains the most consequential free agent domino yet to fall. On the veteran market this late in the summer, @BR_NBA: https://t.co/misLcadr2j — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 24, 2021

NBA rumors suggest JJ Redick could consider retiring if he doesn't land with New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets

JJ Redick has favored a move to either New York-based franchises, the New York Knicks, or the Brooklyn Nets in the past. That seems to be the case now, as per NBA rumors.

As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, multiple NBA executives have speculated that Redick could consider retiring altogether if he doesn't land up with the New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets. He said:

"Redick's apparent desire to land with the Knicks and the Nets has long circulated in the NBA. Several executives have even speculated the veteran could retire if he does not come to terms with either franchise. "

Fischer's report maintained that there will be plenty of suitors for JJ Redick outside of the two New York-based teams in the NBA. Here's what the report said:

"Yet there likely will be other suitors interested in adding Redick's bench shooting come January as well. "I would bring him on," one Western Conference head coach told B/R. "He can go anywhere and provide value."

JJ Redick resides in Brooklyn, which is one of the major reasons he would prefer a move to either the New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets. Spending the last few seasons of his career with his hometown team would be ideal for the 37-year old sharpshooter at this stage.

JJ Redick says he's in 'no rush' to make free agency decision, won't attend training camp:



"Just taking my time," JJ said. "I won't be in a training camp to start the season. ... I'll join a team at some point this season and finish the year and try to go get a chip." pic.twitter.com/U5T8wLfuYR — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) August 15, 2021

JJ Redick recently mentioned on his podcast - 'The Old Man and The Three' - that he will not be taking part in any training camps. He also mentioned that he will likely take a call on his free agency move 2-3 months into the start of next season.

So it will take a while before we get to see if JJ Redick ends up joining the New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets or if he possibly ends up retiring from the game altogether.

