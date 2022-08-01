NBA Rumors: 'Fairly large gap' between Cleveland Cavaliers guard's demands and team's offer

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is at a crossroads in his career. The franchise has offered Sexton a new contract, but it is well below his asking price. However, he doesn't have any contract offers from other teams.

According to Hoops Wire's Sam Amico, the franchise and the player have had contract talks recently, but the atmosphere has been disputable. Amico believes there isn't any hope that Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers will reach an agreement soon.

"Sources have told Hoops Wire that negotiations between Sexton and the Cavs have not been contentious — but a fairly large gap remains. An agreement is not expected to be reached anytime soon, sources predicted," Amico wrote.

Earlier this summer, multiple sources reported that Collin Sexton sought a deal to bank him nearly $20 million a year. The Cavaliers' initial offer was $40 million for three years. The Cavs have asked Sexton to find a better offer if he can. Cleveland Cavaliers beat writer Chris Fedor reported this information.

"It’s way less than what Collin initially wanted. I don’t know that it’s the kind of deal that that Collin and his camp would be willing to take. So they’re sitting here saying, hey, look, we’ve given you what we consider a reasonable multi-year offer. If you’re interested in it, it’s yours. If you’re not interested in it, then go find one that’s better," Fedor concluded.

Sexton's 2021-22 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton had career-highs in many categories during the 2020-21 NBA season. Many expected him to lead the way for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2021-22 season. However, the guard suffered a torn meniscus at the start of the season, effectively ending his year.

This injury seems to have affected his value on the market. Sexton expected to garner significant interest as a high-scoring guard, especially after Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal re-signed with their franchises.

There are many reasons why teams aren't lining up to offer Sexton the contract sheet he wants. However, the primary reason is that there aren't many teams with cap space to offer Sexton a $20 million per year contract. Secondly, Collin Sexton is coming off a significant injury.

The Cavaliers also have Darius Garland and Caris Levert on their roster, making Collin Sexton surplus to requirements for the backcourt. Either way, the best option for Collin Sexton seems to be to stay put with the Cavaliers. Sexton could be in for a much larger extension in three years if his performances do the talking.

