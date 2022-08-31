NBA Rumors: Former 3-point contest champion a non-starter for Brooklyn Nets in trade talks

According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are keeping Joe Harris out of any trade discussions for the foreseeable future.

In a Live Q&A, Schiffer responded to a user inquiring about trading for Myles Turner by giving up Joe Harris and a few picks. Schiffer said that it would make sense and that the money would matchup, too. However, Schiffer has been adamantly told that the Nets don't want to trade Harris.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, pending physical exam, sources tell @TheAthletic

Schiffer said that Brooklyn would probably have to trade Seth Curry, Cam Thomas and other assets to get Turner. There are other veteran bigs available, and it remains to be seen how the Nets will proceed in that regard.

The Nets have fairly poor depth in the center position. Nic Claxton is projected to be the starting center for the Nets next season. Putting Ben Simmons at center would take away plenty of value on offense that he could bring to the team.

The only other player classified as a center on their roster is Day'Ron Sharpe.

What's next for the Brooklyn Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets put a lid over the Kevin Durant saga last week, and earlier in the offseason Kyrie Irving opted into his player option, too. The Nets will be excited to have the duo for a full season

Irving's unwillingness to get vaccinated and New York's vaccine mandate meant Irving didn't play in the majority of the games last season. This resulted in a poor season which ended in a sweep in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

While Joe Harris is set to return with the Nets, Ben Simmons will make his debut for the team. The Nets acquired Simmons in the James Harden trade. Simmons has a lot to prove after sitting out the entirety of last season.

The same can be said for Irving, too. The primary reason for the animosity between Irving and Brooklyn came from the latter's reluctance to give Irving a max contract. Fans can expect an above-average Kyrie Irving season as he tries to get the max deal.

Besides all the positives surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, the friction between coach Steve Nash and Durant could prove detrimental. In fact, as analyst Ric Bucher notes in his latest article, many around the league think that Durant could still get traded.

"I think he'll still get moved by the trade deadline if it doesn't go well. That may have even been part of the deal, a soft agreement that they'll move him if it's not working." (via) FOX Sports

