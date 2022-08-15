NBA Rumors: Former All-Star and NBA finalist has big fans among high-ranking members of Miami Heat

The latest NBA rumors have suggested that Jaylen Brown has some big fans among high-ranking members of the Miami Heat's front office.

According to insider Adam Borai, some within the organization prefer him over one of their superstar trade targets, Donovan Mitchell. Here's what Borai reported regarding these NBA rumors:

"If KD is Boston-Bound, I'd keep my eyes on MIA trying to get involved in the deal to try & snag Jaylen Brown. Brown, a FA in 2 years, has BIG fans within certain high ranking Heat officials, according to sources. He's so well-liked that some would even prefer him over Mitchell."

Adam Borai @AdamNBorai If KD is Boston-Bound, I'd keep my eyes on MIA trying to get involved in the deal to try & snag Jaylen Brown.



Brown, a FA in 2 years, has BIG fans within certain high ranking Heat officials, according to sources. He's so well-liked that some would even prefer him over Mitchell. If KD is Boston-Bound, I'd keep my eyes on MIA trying to get involved in the deal to try & snag Jaylen Brown.Brown, a FA in 2 years, has BIG fans within certain high ranking Heat officials, according to sources. He's so well-liked that some would even prefer him over Mitchell.

The Boston Celtics reportedly offered a deal centered around Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. The Celtics also have the assets needed to complete a deal but have been reluctant to match the Nets' expectations. Including a third team could be an ideal way to land Durant for the Celtics.

However, it remains to be seen if the Miami Heat can land Brown through such a deal. The Brooklyn Nets are also rumored to be considering adding Brown and may prefer to hold on to the former All-Star.

NBA Rumors: Exploring Jaylen Brown's fit with the Miami Heat

Brown appears to be an excellent fit with the Miami Heat and could provide them with support on both ends of the floor. His potential partnership alongside another elite wing like Jimmy Butler could make the Heat championship favorites.

Brown, 25, will also secure Miami's long-term ability to compete at the top level, alongside Bam Adebayo, who is also 25. The Boston Celtics star proved himself in the playoffs last season on both sides of the ball and could be a perennial All-Star for years to come.

Brown will serve as an additional scorer, and his presence will allow the Heat to rest Butler more often.

He also seems to be a more viable option to pursue compared to the Heat's other big-name targets like Durant and Mitchell due to his age and style of play. Durant, 33, will take away the Miami Heat's status as a title contender sooner, while Mitchell doesn't offer much on the defensive end of the floor.

Should the rumors linking Brown to the Heat catch fire, it will be interesting to see how Miami goes about negotiating a deal with the Celtics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra