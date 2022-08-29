NBA Rumors: Former sixth overall pick to miss 2 months for Boston Celtics due to injury with national team

The Boston Celtics have improved their roster from last season with the addition of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. However, the latter picked up an injury last week while playing for the Italian national team.

According to the Italian press, Danilo Gallinari will be sidelined for two months as the forward damaged his meniscus during the FIBA World Cup Qualifier. The Italian press believes that the timeline for his recovery will be two months. This timeline would mean that he will miss training camp and the start of the season for the Celtics.

"Danilo Gallinari will be missing for at least two months after the injury with Italian National Team. Gallinari will not take part to Boston Celtics’ training camp and will return in the court in November as reported by Italian press," the report read.

The injury is very similar to what Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III suffered during the latter stages of the regular season. Williams decided not to get the surgery done and returned to action a month later, playing a crucial role in the postseason for the franchise.

It remains to be seen if Gallinari will opt for surgery. If he does, his recovery time will be longer than one or two months.

Prayers up for Gallo 🏽 Danilo Gallinari appears to suffer a non-contact knee injury on this play.Prayers up for Gallo Danilo Gallinari appears to suffer a non-contact knee injury on this play.Prayers up for Gallo 🙏🏽 https://t.co/DT5VRHoB2U

What do Gallinari and Brogdon bring to the Boston Celtics?

Brogdon in action for the Indiana Pacers against the Orlando Magic

The Boston Celtics have identified weaknesses on their roster and addressed them with the addition of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.

Danilo Gallinari is expected to be a great addition to the Celtics roster. He brings veteran experience and an offensive boost off the bench. The franchise was also looking at deploying the Italian as a center. They are thin in that spot, and he would also solve spacing issues. The only negative is his defensive deficiencies, but the best defensive team in the league will likely be able to mask them.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Celtics acquire Malcolm Brogdon, 1 of 20 active players with 15 PPG and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.0 or better in their careers. Celtics acquire Malcolm Brogdon, 1 of 20 active players with 15 PPG and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.0 or better in their careers. https://t.co/AA7qKjy8Z9

Malcolm Brogdon is expected to run the second unit of the Celtics and is the quintessential point guard the team needs. They expect him to put up decent numbers and run the offense.

Either way, Boston had a strong offseason with these two additions. The Celtics will look to win their first championship since 2008.

