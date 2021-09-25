NBA Rumors: Free agent wing James Ennis worked out for LA Lakers this week 

Jovan Buha of The Athletic has reported that former Orlando Magic forward James Ennis worked out with the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers are all set to have a stunning 2021-22 season. During the offseason, the Lakers added the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo. However, with preseason approaching next week, the Lakers still have two spots to fill to complete their 15-man roster.

The Purple and Gold have been checking out a lot of players to fill in the two spots. After weeks of speculation, the Purple and Gold may have finally found a perfect fit for that position.

if things go right, Ennis could fill up the 14th spot in the roster of the LA Lakers. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka confirmed in a preseason presser that the team would be looking to fill the 14th spot ahead of the training camp, which starts on September 28.

As Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said on Thursday, the team is looking to fill its 14th roster spot by training camp next Tuesday.

What would James Enis' role be for the LA Lakers?

James Enis played for the Orlando Magic during the 2020-21 season. Although his campaign was marred by injuries, the forward showed glimpses of brilliance with the depleted Magic side. He averaged 8.4 points per game on an impressive 47.3% shooting from the field.

He recorded a season-high 22 points against the Chicago Bulls, where he shot a staggering 66.7% from the field. Ennis has been in the NBA for seven years and has played for teams like the Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic. His presence on the roster could add a lot of depth to the roster, and he could play some vital minutes for them.

Having already added star players to their roster, the LA Lakers will now shift their focus in filing their two empty roster spots. If they succeed in recruiting James Ennis to the team, they will ensure themselves a strong and well-rounded roster with brilliance, both in the starting lineup and in the bench.

The LA Lakers have made their intentions clear during the offseason as they have made some big recruitments to the team.

After falling short last season, the Lakers will be looking to bounce back stronger than ever. The likes of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony have established themselves as greats in the league.

However, an NBA championship has eluded them throughout their careers. With a decent roster, they will fancy their chances to win this year.

