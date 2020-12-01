NBA Rumors: Gerald Green returns to Houston Rockets on a one-year deal, Evan Turner joins Boston Celtics coaching staff

In what has been a fast-paced and brief off-season, the new NBA season is all set to commence soon. Teams across the league will be starting their training camps before preseason games begin on the 11th of December. However, there are still last-minute deals being completed by teams like the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics, as per NBA Rumors.

In this article, we will discuss the latest NBA rumors about two players - Gerald Green and Evan Turner - who are reportedly returning to the sides where they played some of their best basketball at, one as a player (Green) and the other as a coach (Turner).

NBA Rumors: Gerald Green to return to the Houston Rockets

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets

In the latest NBA rumors, it has been reported that veteran guard Gerald Green could be making a return to the Houston Rockets. After undergoing surgery at the beginning of last season that ruled him out of action for six months, Green was waived by the Denver Nuggets in February.

The Houston favorite has now recovered from the foot injury and is rumored to have re-signed with the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal which is said to be a non-guaranteed one for the veteran.

Source: Gerald Green has agreed to a one-year, nonguaranteed deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Rockets. Green, a Houston native and fan favorite, will try to make the team during camp after missing last season due to a broken foot. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 30, 2020

The returning Gerald Green will hope to hold down a place in a Houston Rockets side featuring Russell Westbrook and James Harden, a duo that was rumored to leave the franchise in the offseason.

Green could prove to be a consistent scorer for the Houston Rockets, as he averaged 10.5 points and two rebounds per game in his last two seasons at the franchise. He also had an 84% free-throw efficiency.

The Rockets could also benefit from Gerald Green's presence, as the player is aware of the franchise's style of play and could be a useful piece from the bench.

Advertisement

NBA Rumors: League veteran Evan Turner set to become the assistant coach at Boston Celtics

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics

In other NBA rumors, it appears that Evan Turner could return to the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach.

Turner spent two years with the franchise, where he played some of his best basketball under coach Stevens and will now take up his new role alongside him. Turner is set to join the Boston Celtics as a player development coach, according to NBA rumors.

10-year NBA veteran Evan Turner is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Turner is expected to focus on player development. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2020

Turner struggled to live up to the hype that led the Philadelphia 76ers to pick him as the second overall in the 2010 NBA Draft. Although he had a few successful seasons in Philadelphia, Turner never pushed on to replicate the 17 points he averaged in his last year in Philly.

The Boston Celtics will hope that Evan Turner, who has career stats of nine points and four rebounds per game, can help the franchise with his experience in the NBA.