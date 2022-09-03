NBA Rumors: German report claims Luka Doncic smoked cigarettes, played cards and drank Coca-Cola before World Cup qualifier against Germany

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has had an impressive offseason. He led Slovenia in the European qualifiers for the FIBA World Cup. However, recent reports suggest Doncic may have let his guard down before the game against Germany. Doncic was allegedly spotted smoking cigarettes, drinking Coca-Cola and playing cards the night before the game.

The report comes from the German website Suddeutsche Zeitung. Many are speculating that might have led to Slovenia’s surprising 90-71 loss to the Germans. However, Doncic scored 23 points in the game. So much cannot be read into the report.

Both Slovenia and Germany were staying in the same hotel. With the superstar that Doncic is, it's no surprise that he was the center of attraction.

Fans were surprised as Doncic was earlier seen in great shape. Even his trainer recently confirmed his dedication to his conditioning. He said Doncic remains active and in shape.

Overall, the loss shouldn't have an adverse effect on Doncic. This was his first loss in the Slovenian colors over the summer. Doncic will soon get to avenge the loss in the 2022 EuroBasket. Both teams are in the same group and will face off Wednesday.

Don’t expect recent rumors surrounding Luka Doncic’s off-court habits to have a big impact on his 2022-23 season

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers.

The expectations for Luka Doncic entering his fifth season are sky high. At just 23 years old, Doncic is already a three-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA First Team member. He led the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference finals last season. They eventually lost 4-1 to the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency. Replacing his production will be a big ask for Dallas. The Mavericks brought in JaVale McGee and Christian Wood. McGee can provide elite rim protection while Wood can form a pick-and-roll duo with Doncic.

The Mavericks will try to better their performance from last season, but it won't be easy in the Western Conference. The LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets will be far better in comparison to last season. Even the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to do better this season.

But all of Dallas' hopes rest on Luka Doncic. He is one of the preseason favorites to win the MVP award. If he can sustain his postseason form to start the season, the Mavericks will be in good stead to repeat their 2021-22 heroics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman