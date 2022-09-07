NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors bringing in 4 veteran free agents for workouts, looking to add players for training camp roster

The Golden State Warriors currently have 13 players on guaranteed deals. The Warriors are saving the 14th spot for Andre Iguodala, who is undecided about his future. The latest NBA rumors suggest that Golden State is bringing in four veteran free agents for workouts.

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors have invited Kenneth Faried, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Ben McLemore and Elfrid Payton for workouts. Faried has been out of the NBA since 2019, playing the last three seasons overseas.

Hollis-Jefferson last played for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021, while McLemore and Payton were in the league last season. McLemore had a decent season in Portland, averaging 10.2 points per game. Meanwhile, Payton was the third-string point guard for the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors are bringing in several veteran free agents for workouts this week, including:

Ben McLemore

Elfrid Payton

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Kenneth Faried

Story with @ShamsCharania and @anthonyVslater

Charania and Slater noted that the Golden State Warriors are looking to fill their training roster spots. The Warriors previously held workouts for veteran players such as Tyler Cook, Solomon Hill, Kelan Martin and Shabazz Muhammad last month.

Other players invited for workouts include Ty-Shon Alexander, Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Miye Oni and Wesley Saunders. Alexander and Gudmundsson were undrafted players from the 2020 draft, while Oni was a former Warriors pick who was traded to the Utah Jazz in 2019.

Meanwhile, Saunders is a veteran journeyman without NBA experience. The Warriors will start their training camp on Sept. 24. They will travel to Japan for the preseason, where they will face the Washington Wizards on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports The Golden State Warriors’ two preseason games in Japan will air at 3am PST on September 30th and 10pm PST on October 1st. (It’ll be October 2nd in Japan). The Golden State Warriors’ two preseason games in Japan will air at 3am PST on September 30th and 10pm PST on October 1st. (It’ll be October 2nd in Japan). https://t.co/2tEwbnMTCM

Golden State Warriors could have Ryan Rollins back for training camp

The Golden State Warriors acquired Ryan Rollins (right) from a draft day trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to have second round pick Ryan Rollins available for training camp, per Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Rollins was unable to play for the Warriors in the Summer League due to a stress fracture in his right foot.

The Toledo product has been rehabbing since his diagnosis, and there's optimism in the team regarding his availability on Sept. 24. Rollins was acquired by the Warriors on draft day from the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 18.9 points per game and shot 47% in his sophomore season for Toledo.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was very impressed with Ryan Rollins during his pre-draft workout. Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area in June that he caught a glimpse of Rollins' workout and was impressed by the 20-year-old guard.

"I'm more of an observer during the draft," Kerr said. "And when we go to the Finals, there's no time to take part in any of it, but I happened to see Ryan Rollins' workout. I was on the elliptical after practice one day, getting my workout in. There were six guys on the floor, and he just jumped off the page."

The Warriors traded the 51st overall pick and $2 million in cash to the Hawks to acquire Rollins. Golden State needs a backup point guard for Steph Curry, and Rollins might be that player.

