NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets interested in free agent Paul Millsap

The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets continue to find ways to improve their roster this offseason, with the latest NBA rumors suggesting they are interested in veteran forward Paul Millsap.

Millsap is one of the few top free agents in the market and has multiple teams eyeing his signature. As per NBA rumors, the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns are also among the teams that could end up signing him.

Paul Millsap averaged only 9 points 47.6 percent shooting and 4.7 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game in 2020-21 but continues to be a coveted star in free agency. He played a key role for the Denver Nuggets and was efficient as a starter and bench player, depending on the team's needs.

His 15-season experience in the NBA and respectable defense is something contending teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors can benefit from.

The NBA rumors linking him with the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors were first reported by Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Veteran Paul Millsap is still out there in free agency. Have heard both Golden State and Brooklyn are interested, per source. — Mike Singer (@msinger) August 20, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors are the two teams who have the highest payrolls for next season. It's difficult to see them making a splash on Paul Millsap, so they would likely look to offer him the veterans minimum.

It's unclear whether Millsap will agree to that kind of a deal, though, as he is coming off a contract that paid him close to $10 million a season. If Paul Millsap is looking to win a ring at this stage of his career, the 36-year-old could look to join the Brooklyn Nets over the Golden State Warriors, though.

That's because the Brooklyn Nets have better odds of winning the chip next season compared to the Golden State Warriors.

The Brooklyn Nets bolster one of the best rosters and 'big-threes' in the NBA. They almost made it to the Conference Finals, despite injuries to the likes of Kyrie Irving and James Harden. They have managed to retain most of their core, which could help them massively in their quest to win the title.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, are expected to start the season without Klay Thompson for at least two months. As per NBA rumors, the Warriors are targeting a Christmas Day return for their backcourt star. It's unclear how much of an impact Thompson will make, though, considering he will be returning after missing on-court action for two full seasons.

