NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors contemplating rest for Stephen Curry vs the Indiana Pacers on Monday, could break 3-point record at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday

Stephen Curry is on the verge of making history as he is 10 threes away from breaking Ray Allen's record for most three-point shots made in NBA history.

It's possible Curry will do it against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, but the latest NBA rumors point to the Golden State Warriors resting him versus the Indiana Pacers and letting him break the record at Madison Square Garden.

According to Marc Stein of Substack, the Warriors are considering resting Curry in the first game of a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Stein added that it will likely lead to Steph becoming the official three-point king on Tuesday against the New York Knicks at MSG, the world's most famous arena.

"I'm told that the Warriors, though, are strongly weighing a night of rest for Curry on Monday in the first half of Golden State's Indiana/New York back-to-back against the Pacers. That approach would significantly increase the odds that the league's current MVP favorite passes Allen in his lone MSG appearance of the season in Tuesday night's date with the Knicks," Stein wrote.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



My reasoning, plus the usual array of around-the-league notes, is all here in the latest This Week In Basketball column: My official prediction: Stephen Curry will break Ray Allen's NBA record for career 3-pointers Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.My reasoning, plus the usual array of around-the-league notes, is all here in the latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime… My official prediction: Stephen Curry will break Ray Allen's NBA record for career 3-pointers Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.My reasoning, plus the usual array of around-the-league notes, is all here in the latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime…

After an "off night" against the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday wherein Stephen Curry hit just six three-point shots, NBA fans are anticipating if he will break the record against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It's an interesting scenario because the Warriors started as a franchise in Philly and Steph's family will surely be present in the game to support him and his brother, Seth.

Also, Steph hitting 10 threes in a game is not far fetched as he holds the record for most games with 10 three-point shots made in NBA history with 22. The last time he did it was last season against the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center.

If Stephen Curry does not break Allen's record on Saturday, he could do it against the Indiana Pacers, where Reggie Miller played his entire career. But if the NBA rumors are true that the Warriors are resting him on Monday, it's possible he'll break it at Madison Square Garden.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors 👏 History 👏



2,561 career threes for Steph, passing Reggie Miller for 2nd all-time 👏 History 👏2,561 career threes for Steph, passing Reggie Miller for 2nd all-time https://t.co/JYwhC5IpCo

Steph becoming the NBA's all-time three-point king in the world's most famous arena will certainly create headlines far more than doing it in a small market city like Indiana. The only problem if the Warriors indeed rest Curry against Indiana is that it will disappoint his fans in the city that waited for him to play the entire season.

Nevertheless, this is all just speculation at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt. Stephen Curry can always get hot beyond the arc and break the record against the Sixers on Saturday.

Draymond Green believes Stephen Curry's record will be broken

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

It's inevitable that Stephen Curry will break Ray Allen's record for the most three-points in NBA history. And once Curry retires several years down the line, the record may become unbreakable. However, Draymond Green believes Steph's record will eventually be broken.

In the latest episode of 'The Draymond Green Show,' Green explained that current and incoming players have the luxury of taking a lot of three-point shots early in their careers. He mentioned that Steph did not have the same luxury because he was taking fewer attempts early in his career.

"Steph Curry's three-point record will 100% be broken. From the time he's done playing, it'll probably only take someone 5-6 more years to break that record, if that. The reason being, Trae Young comes into the NBA attempting probably 6-7 three-pointers a game. Donovan Mitchell comes into the NBA attempting probably 6-7 three-pointers a game. Steph Curry came into the NBA attempting 2 or 3 three-pointers a game because it's just a totally different ball game -- in large part due to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson," Green said.

It's true that Stephen Curry changed the game as more and more players and teams focus on three-point shooting more than ever. The difference between Steph and any other player is that his natural ability to shoot the ball is generational and might never be replicated.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Rohit Mishra