NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors a potential landing spot for Marc Gasol

According to NBA rumors, the Golden State Warriors could be a potential landing spot for Marc Gasol.

The Spanish center recently parted ways with the LA Lakers, and will likely be playing in the country of his birth this season. However, Anthony V Slater of The Athletic has suggested that Gasol is a target for the Golden State Warriors, who were also in the mix to sign him last summer.

The move fell through because of Klay Thompson's injury. But Bob Myers and the Golden State Warriors could make another attempt to sign him in the coming months. The Warriors are looking to add more players to their frontcourt, and Marc Gasol could be a brilliant rotational option for them.

Marc Gasol would improve an already stacked Golden State Warriors team

The Golden State Warriors enter the 2021-22 NBA season as championship favorites after adding the likes of Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. to their squad. Klay Thompson is set to return to the court after missing two seasons due to injury, while old guards Draymond Green and Stephen Curry remain as strong as ever.

Marc Gasol would be an almost like-to-like replacement for Green in terms of minutes off the bench. That's because the former Toronto Raptors player is adept at blocking paint and playmaking.

He also has a decent outside shot, which makes him a unique player to have on the roster. Add his experience and other intangibles, the Golden State Warriors would have one of the best backup centers in the league.

Marc Gasol averaged five points, four rebounds and two assist last season, albeit played a very limited role for the LA Lakers. He is expected to get major minutes with the Golden State Warriors, which should see his numbers take a considerable boost.

Gasol is a three-time NBA All-Star, two-time All-NBA member, and also won the 2012-13 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Apart from that, he made the 2012-13 NBA All-Defensive first team and the 2008-09 All-Rookie team.

Marc Gasol also has championship-winning experience with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. During the title run, Gasol played stellar defense on quality bigs like Joel Embiid. That is one thing the Golden State Warriors would have had in mind when they put him on their shortlist.

