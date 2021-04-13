NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors could pursue Kawhi Leonard in free agency

Speculation continues to grow regarding Kawhi Leonard's future and the latest NBA rumors suggest that the Golden State Warriors could come into the picture. The Warriors have been desperate to get back to competing for championships but aren't even guaranteed a playoff spot as things stand in the 2020-21 season.

Things haven't necessarily worked out for Kawhi Leonard with the LA Clippers either. The Klaw has a player option for next season and he could decline it to become a free agent. As per Evan Massey, the Golden State Warriors could pursue Leonard if such a situation came to pass.

The Golden State #Warriors are expected to look into pursuing Kawhi Leonard in free agency if he is open to leaving the #Clippers, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. It's a long shot, but something to watch. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) April 12, 2021

Things came crashing down quite spectacularly for the LA Clippers in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. While they've shown more chemistry this time around, there have been several stretches where the Clippers have looked rather shaky. The franchise already has most of its core players locked in long-term, so the roster isn't expected to change too much over the coming years.

It's really up to Kawhi Leonard to decide whether he's willing to stick around in Los Angeles. What happens during this year's playoffs will clearly have a huge bearing on his decision.

NBA Rumors: Can the Golden State Warriors realistically land Kawhi Leonard?

It's interesting to think that the Golden State Warriors, who already have $160 million in committed salaries next season, could land Kawhi Leonard in free agency. But it's certainly not impossible. The Warriors could always go the sign-and-trade route.

The Golden State Warriors have the salaries of Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, either of which could be moved to land Kawhi Leonard. As far as assets are concerned, the Warriors could attach Minnesota Timberwolves' top 3 protected pick or even James Wiseman.

This still doesn't sound like the best possible return that the LA Clippers could get for Kawhi. If the front office gets the sense that he'll leave in free agency anyway, they may be forced to take whatever deal the Golden State Warriors offer.

