NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr tipped to replace Gregg Popovich as head coach of Team USA

Steve Kerr can boast of having one of the best resumes in the game of basketball. After a glorious career as a player, Kerr won further glory in the NBA by becoming the coach of the Golden State Warriors. He made an unstoppable team there and won three NBA championships with them.

After winning it all in the NBA, Steve Kerr expressed a great desire to elevate his coaching career. It looks like he will get the perfect chance to do so, as Team USA looks to be knocking on his door.

Several league sources told Marc Stein that the Warriors head coach looks to be the favourite to be named as a replacement for Gregg Popovich.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



Full coverage via my Substack here: Golden State's Steve Kerr has emerged as a favorite to succeed San Antonio's Gregg Popovich as head coach for the USA Basketball senior men's national team, league sources say.Full coverage via my Substack here: marcstein.substack.com/p/pops-likely-… Golden State's Steve Kerr has emerged as a favorite to succeed San Antonio's Gregg Popovich as head coach for the USA Basketball senior men's national team, league sources say.



Full coverage via my Substack here: marcstein.substack.com/p/pops-likely-…

Is Steve Kerr the right choice to be named as Team USA head coach?

United States v Czech Republic Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 8

Steve Kerr proved his stellar coaching abilities with the Golden State Warriors. He won three NBA championships with them and made the franchise a force to be reckoned with. Kerr transformed the "We Believe" Warriors into an unstoppable team and soon became one of the best coaches in the NBA.

After winning it all with the Warriors, Steve Kerr expressed interest in coaching Team USA when he took up an assistant coaching role with them during the FIBA World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

His familiarity with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green made things really good for Team USA, as they won the gold medal there.

After Popovich decided to resign as Team USA head coach, several names came forward as his replacement. Erik Spoelstra was a prime contender, but it looks like Kerr has a slight edge over him and would be the favourite to become the head coach. His coaching style is a lot more dynamic and it involves a lot of ball rotation and spacing of the floor.

Also Read

Team USA has players like Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard who have all the tools to excel in this structure. Kerr coached KD to win two NBA championships during his stint with the Warriors.

If things go right for Kerr and he gets hired for the position, his tactical abilities and man-management skills will come in handy and help Team USA to achieve further success at the international level.

Edited by Rohit Mishra