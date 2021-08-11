NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors unsure about Ben Simmons' fit with Draymond Green

Ben Simmons' future with the Philadelphia 76ers is still dominating NBA rumors, particularly as he has been linked with a move to the Golden State Warriors.

However, the West Coast franchise has been reluctant about a deal for Simmons since the beginning of the offseason due to the Sixers' high asking price. Now, according to the latest NBA rumors, it appears the Warriors organization is also split about his potential fit with Draymond Green.

ESPN's Zach Lowe and Stephen A. Smith discussed the issue on the former's 'Lowe Post' podcast on Tuesday. Both confirmed that those within the Dubs franchise are divided regarding Ben Simmons playing alongside Green in the Warriors frontcourt. While Lowe admitted he didn't think Golden State would do it, he could see a potential scenario in which it did work.

He said:

"Draymond doesn't really shoot anymore. Ben doesn't shoot...but I wonder if we're all over-fretting a little bit, because if you put those two with Steph, Klay and just, like, pick a shooter, so you're playing Draymond at the five and Simmons at the (four), the level of playmaking and shooting ... I don't think the Warriors will do it, I don't quite know how I feel about it, but I'm a little more positive about it..."

NBA Rumors: Could Ben Simmons fit into the Golden State Warriors lineup

Ben Simmons is reportedly willing to sit out of the Philadelphia 76ers training camp

After it was reported last week that Ben Simmons had cut off communication with those involved in the Sixers organization, it appeared, more than ever, that he would be leaving the franchise this summer. However, due to his style of play and the 76ers' high asking price, it has proven difficult for Ben Simmons to find a suitable landing spot.

Source: Ben Simmons has cut off communication with basically everyone in the Sixers organization. Everything is going thru his agent, Rich Paul. Ben is open to going to the GSWs though he doesn’t have much leverage in the situation. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 5, 2021

As recently as Tuesday, though, Kendrick Perkins even went as far as to say that Ben Simmons would be happy to sit out of the 76ers training camp if he wasn't traded.

While Perkins isn't always the best source for accurate knowledge, he does pick up reliable pieces of information from time to time and this one is hardly the most surprising. Therefore, surely the 6-11 point guard's departure will come sooner rather than later before Philly loses too much value to him. If NBA rumors are to be believed, the Golden State Warriors would still be interested.

The Sixers are reportedly making a play for Damian Lillard - is it a realistic one? Kendrick Perkins says Philadelphia has to do *something* soon, because he believes Ben Simmons is willing to sit out of training camp if he's not dealt: 👀 pic.twitter.com/MT3BIunbMV — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 10, 2021

However, in relation to Zach Lowe's podcast, a trade for Ben Simmons is all well and good for the Golden State Warriors only if he fits in with their current starting lineup. Having two non-shooters on the floor alongside two of the greatest shooters could cause offensive headaches for the Warriors.

In this potential scenario, opposition defenses would be drawn toward Curry and Thompson knowing that Simmons and Green are unlikely to attempt shots, let alone make them at a high clip.

This situation, on the other hand, can be viewed through another lens - that having two of the best defenders and creators in the league on the floor together alongside the Dubs' scorers offers an intriguing balance.

Both were chosen to the NBA's All-Defensive first team last season and averaged 1.65 steals per game combined. On offense, while they are low-scoring players, Simmons dished out 6.9 dimes per contest in the 2020-21 campaign and Green recorded a career-high 8.9 assists.

A trade right now could be a boom or bust situation for the Golden State Warriors. To pry away Ben Simmons, they would likely have to part ways with future picks, Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman, something they appear reluctant to do. Furthermore, if opinion is divided, maybe a trade would be foolish, potentially causing rifts considering his hefty salary.

Keep a close eye on NBA rumors though, as this story is far from over.

6'11" with these handles!

HBD Ben Simmons



pic.twitter.com/05zBXfU8hN — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 20, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee