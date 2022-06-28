NBA Rumors: "High-ranking people" believe Kyrie Irving's potential move to LA Lakers is not completely off the table despite guard opting into final year of his contract

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has reported that Kyrie Irving's move to the LA Lakers isn't off the table just yet. The Brooklyn Nets guard decided to opt into the final year of his deal, but that has opened up the possibility of Irving getting traded this offseason.

The Nets weren't interested in a Russell Westbrook package presented by LA. However, the Lakers could include a third team and make a push for a deal to go through.

According to Windhorst, "high-ranking people" believe Irving's potential move to LA is not off the table following their heavy mutual interest (H/T Bleacher Report).

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport "High-ranking people" believe Kyrie to the Lakers is not off the table after heavy mutual interest, per @WindhorstESPN

If the LA Lakers manage to land Kyrie Irving, he will get a chance to reunite with LeBron James. The duo notably won the 2016 championship by beating the 73-win Golden State Warriors, despite being 3-1 down in the Finals.

James is also reportedly "very open" to the idea of Irving coming to LA. The two, along with Anthony Davis, would make the Lakers overwhelming favorites to win the Western Conference next season.

LeBron James is said to be "very open" to the possibility. People "very close to the situation" believe Kyrie Irving is trying to join the Lakers, per @sam_amick

NBA rumors suggested Irving was open to signing with the Lakers for the taxpayer mid-level exception, but that won't be the case anymore. This allows LA to sign an impactful role player, possibly their free agent, Malik Monk, further elevating their chances of winning the title next year.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn If Irving declines his $36M player option, he would be eligible to sign with the Lakers for the $6M exception. Deadline is Wednesday to decide on option.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers were the only team interested in pursuing Kyrie Irving

As per NBA rumors, the LA Lakers were the only team interested in pursuing a sign-and-trade for Kyrie Irving.

The Lakers are desperate to improve their roster, starting with a potential trade to move Westbrook. The former OKC Thunder point guard hasn't been a great fit alongside James and endured an underwhelming debut season in LA.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Outside of the Lakers, there are currently no known teams planning pursuit of sign-and-trades for Nets G Kyrie Irving. No sign-and-trades can be formally discussed until after 6 PM on Thursday. Brooklyn isn't believed to have interest in available Lakers packages.

Meanwhile, Irving is a proven fit alongside James. The two wreaked havoc in the Eastern Conference as teammates for the Cleveland Cavaliers, leading the team to three NBA Finals appearances in a row.

ThrowbackHoops @ThrowbackHoops 2017 Kyrie & LeBron

Irving could very well prove to be a better option to have than Westbrook. He is a consistent and efficient three-level scorer, which is what the LA Lakers need to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are also unlikely to get any better deals from trading Westbrook as his stock fell massively due to the dip in his production last season. It made sense for LA to be the only team showing high interest in Irving, as most other contenders look settled with their current rosters.

