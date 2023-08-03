NBA Rumors: Hornets and PJ Washington reach deadlock over long-term contract

The Charlotte Hornets haven't offered PJ Washington a new deal as he's still a restricted free agent who's waiting for a new deal. According to rumors, the Hornets are hesitant to give the young forward a new long-term deal to secure him for the 2023-24 season.

Recently, the Hornets brought back Miles Bridges after the latter signed his qualifying offer to play for one year with the team. Now, all that remains is a new contract for Washington, and all could work out just fine. Unfortunately, talks from both sides have reached a "stalemate," sources said.

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral



Report: Charlotte has been unwilling to give P.J Washington a long term contract

The Hornets seem interested in bringing him back as he's proven to be a reliable star. However, the team has been unwilling to re-sign him on a new deal and hints at the possibility that he's not part of its long-term plans.

Washington has his options, as he was given an $8.4 million qualifying offer to allow him to return for one year. Opting for that option would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer and a chance for other teams to sign him.

The 6-foot-7 forward had a career year with Charlotte in 2022-23, where he averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Which teams could sign PJ Washington?

Oklahoma City Thunder v Charlotte Hornets

PJ Washington only has a couple of options, one of those is to move on from the Hornets. Looking at it, there are only a few teams that have a shot at offering him a new deal. Here are three teams that could sign Washington before the start of the season.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have the most room in their cap space, with over $25 million to spare. Looking at it, there's a chance that the Spurs could go after Washington this summer. He could provide depth to their frontcourt needs.

Cleveland Cavaliers

For Washington, if the Cleveland Cavaliers pursue him, there's a chance that he'll play the small forward position. With Evan Mobley as the team's power forward, the Cavs could use some help addressing their needs in the wing position.

The Cavs might need to pursue him as they struggled to have a reliable small forward last season.

Miami Heat

Adding Washington to the mix could bring a different type of energy to the Miami Heat next season. With his improved offensive skills and electrifying dunks, the Heat could use him as their starting power forward.

Still, they don't have much space in their salary cap, but things could work out if they try to pursue him.

