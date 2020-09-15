The Houston Rockets suffered an embarrassing defeat in the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the LA Lakers. In the aftermath of the Rockets' loss, head coach Mike D'Antoni resigned from his post and is now a free agent. As the H-Town prepares for a comeback in the upcoming season, some NBA Trade rumors have emerged regarding their pursuit for a new head coach.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jeff Van Gundy and Ty Lue among candidates to replace Mike D'Antoni

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets have a challenging offseason ahead as they look to make some upgrades to their roster. Daryl Morey and Mike D'Antoni adopted a small-ball style of basketball last season and got rid of their center Clint Capela.

Per the latest NBA rumors, Jeff Van Gundy and Ty Lue are being considered for the Houston Rockets' head coaching role.

Jeff Van Gundy has prior experience of coaching the Houston Rockets and was their head coach from 2003 to 2007. Tyronn Lue has an impressive resume as a coach and was the head coach of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers side that won the championship.

Inside the box score — 2020 West Semis, Game 4:

Lakers: 9 3P Made, 15 FT Made, 52 REB, 17 2nd Chance PTS

Rockets: 14 3P Made, 30 FT Made, 26 REB, 3 2nd Chance PTS



"I'm not going to put it on Harden. I think we saw the last call for small ball." — @kevinwildes pic.twitter.com/KrmTazblTY — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 11, 2020

A few experts have suggested that there might be a 'culture reset' in Houston. Fans are wondering if the Houston Rockets will move away from the small-ball style next season and sign a conventional center to play alongside James Harden and the crew.

NBA Trade Rumors: Joel Embiid might leave Philadelphia 76ers to join the Golden State Warriors

Philadelphia 76ers v Portland Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors are looking to add another star player to their ranks to win the championship next year. According to some recent NBA trade rumors, Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid might be a target for the Warriors this offseason. Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes said:

“Landing spots are tricky to find, but the Sixers could do a lot worse than, say, Andrew Wiggins and a pair of first-rounders from the Warriors.”

The 76ers are under tremendous pressure to find some answers this offseason after being swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs. According to many experts, they might decide to keep Ben Simmons and trade Joel Embiid.

The Golden State Warriors have the No. 2 draft pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. A trade package involving two draft picks for the Warriors along with Andrew Wiggins might be one of the better deals that the Philadelphia 76ers can get for their superstar center.

