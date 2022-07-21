NBA Rumors: "If you don’t get Kyrie, you need shooting" - Anonymous executive believes Timberwolves swingman will be a perfect fit with LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have reportedly been active in their pursuit of LeBron James’ former championship partner Kyrie Irving.

After a disastrous season with Russell Westbrook struggling to fit alongside James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers seem determined to make amends. However, Irving’s status is still tentative.

The LA Lakers lacked shooting strength last season, with LeBron James ending up with an increased workload in his 19th NBA season. Although he put up some memorable nights, it wasn’t enough to get the Lakers a playoff spot.

The front office is aware that James needs scoring support despite his greatness, which is evident in their quest for Brooklyn Nets star Irving.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



"If you don’t get Kyrie, you need shooting. If you do get Kyrie, you need shooting. ... I think Malik Beasley is the guy they should be looking at if they can get him from Utah." League exec links Malik Beasley to the Lakers"If you don’t get Kyrie, you need shooting. If you do get Kyrie, you need shooting. ... I think Malik Beasley is the guy they should be looking at if they can get him from Utah." lakersdaily.com/western-confer… League exec links Malik Beasley to the Lakers"If you don’t get Kyrie, you need shooting. If you do get Kyrie, you need shooting. ... I think Malik Beasley is the guy they should be looking at if they can get him from Utah." lakersdaily.com/western-confer…

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the Kyrie Irving deal, Sean Deveney of Heavy.com has come up with some interesting intel. Deveney gathered it from an unnamed Western Conference executive who suggested another option for the LA Lakers.

Recognizing the need for a shooter, the executive reportedly said:

“If you don’t get Kyrie, you need shooting. If you do get Kyrie, you need shooting. So, they’re keeping their options open for that. I think Malik Beasley is the guy they should be looking at if they can get him from Utah.”

The unnamed source added:

“They asked about him when he was in Minnesota, now they can try to get him in a situation where Utah does not want him. The Jazz want picks so the Lakers would have to give up one of their picks, but he is in their range.”

Malik Beasley recently moved to the Utah Jazz in a trade that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After being a starter in back-to-back seasons for the Timberwolves, Beasley moved to an off-the-bench role last season.

He played 79 games, starting in only 18 of those, and averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. However, he has proved himself in previous stints, averaging close to 20 points in both his seasons as a starter.

Getting someone like Irving, who has won a championship alongside LeBron James, is the ideal scenario for the LA Lakers. But getting a reliable shooter like Beasley would still add value to their current roster, given the difficulty in trading Westbrook.

LA Lakers are determined to make amends after disastrous 2021-22 campaign

As is the case every summer, a team like the LA Lakers draws plenty of eyeballs and this offseason has been no different.

There has been constant talk around off-loading Westbrook, which is likely to remain a major talking point this summer. One of the positives for the Lakers has been news involving Anthony Davis. Reports have highlighted the work put in by Davis over the summer, giving fans something to look forward to for the 2022-23 season.

The LA Lakers have been active in trade talks as well, picking up quite a few role players. Noteworthy additions made by the team include Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

These players have shown the ability to score when called upon, and have age on their side as well. Walker is an intriguing prospect, having played 70 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season, averaging 12.1 points off the bench.

It will be interesting to see how the roster shapes up prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, with Westbrook’s future still up in the air. The LA Lakers' Big 3 of James, Davis and "Brodie" seem determined to work things out, but a trade could still be on the cards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far