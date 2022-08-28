NBA Rumors: Initial exams on Boston Celtics forward’s reported knee injury suggest his ACL is stable 

Boston Celtics' newly acquired forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a knee injury while representing the Italian national basketball team during the World Cup qualifiers. Italy's coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said the belief was that Gallinari tore his left cruciate ligament. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania had positive news regarding Gallinari's injury. Sources told him that Gallinari's ACL is stable.

"Initial exams on Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari’s left knee show that the ACL is stable, full tests to come with an MRI on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Good early news," wrote Charania.

Danilo Gallinari injured his left knee in the fourth quarter of Saturday's clash between Italy and Georgia. It was a non-contact injury. Gallinari ran the floor in transition and went in for an easy layup. However, he landed awkwardly and immediately left the court, holding his left knee.

He received medical attention from the team's doctors but had to be carried into the locker room by the medical staff and teammates. Here's the clip of the incident (via Clutch Points on Twitter):

Prayers up for Gallo 🏽 Danilo Gallinari appears to suffer a non-contact knee injury on this play.Prayers up for Gallo Danilo Gallinari appears to suffer a non-contact knee injury on this play.Prayers up for Gallo 🙏🏽 https://t.co/DT5VRHoB2U

Danilo Gallinari could be vital for the Boston Celtics next season

Danilo Gallinari in action during Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

The Boston Celtics improved their already solid depth this offseason. They finished as runners-up in the NBA Finals last season. With their current roster, they could win their record 18th championship. The Celtics added veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to bolster their depth without losing any impact role players.

Gallinari signed a two-year deal worth $13.3 million with Boston this offseason. He is a solid addition and will slot into the role of a backup stretch four behind Al Horford. The Celtics will be hoping his injury isn't significant and he can be available for them at some point this season.

The Eastern Conference is looking stacked at the moment. Nevertheless, the Boston Celtics remain the frontrunners to replicate their successful run in the East, especially after the additions of Brogdon and Gallinari.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have also gained experience after making their Finals debut.

