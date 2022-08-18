NBA Rumors: Insider believes LeBron James agreeing to an extension indicates LA Lakers will aggressively try to improve their roster, including trading 9x All-Star

LeBron James has reportedly agreed to a two-year $97.1 million extension with the LA Lakers. His contract runs through the 2023-24 season, with a player option for the 2024-25 campaign. There were doubts that LeBron would extend with the Lakers, considering their massive failure last year.

However, those rumors can be put to bed. LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that the four-time MVP agreed to an extension with the 17-time champions. The Athletic's Jovan Buha shared his opinion regarding this extension.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M.

He believes the LA Lakers will aggressively try to improve their roster to be in a win-now situation. That also includes trading Russell Westbrook, who underperformed in his debut season in LA.

"The tea leaves would indicate the Lakers indicated to James they will be more aggressive in their pursuit of improving their title chances this season, which, of course, would have to come in the form of trading Westbrook," wrote Buha.

The LA Lakers' approach in free agency was strategic. They tried to get younger players this time, which was completely different from their approach from the last offseason. LA added multiple 3-and-D wings and centers like Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones, improving their depth.

However, the Lakers still need to get rid of Russell Westbrook this offseason to have a better shot at winning a championship. Westbrook had a decent year based on his production. He averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. But his awkward fit with LeBron James and dismal shooting percentage from deep (29%) proved to be an issue.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers in pursuit of LeBron James former co-star Kyrie Irving, impact role players as backup options

The LA Lakers could probably secure the services of a superstar like Kyrie Irving or add multiple impact role players in exchange for Russell Westbrook's $47 million contract. According to NBA rumors, the Lakers have softened their stance on refusing to trade their two future firsts (2027 and 2029) in trading for Irving.

However, the Nets aren't interested in those picks anymore. Irving will be a free agent next offseason, so the Lakers can pursue him if they fail to get a trade done. LA will also have the cap space to add a third max contract player.

For now, the LA Lakers could pursue backup options like Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from Indiana, Eric Gordon from Houston, or the package centered around Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson and the combination of Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley.

Surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with impact role players has proved to be a successful move during the latter's debut season. The Lakers won their 17th NBA championship that year. If a deal for Irving doesn't go through, securing the services of their backup options could help them make noise in the stacked Western Conference.

