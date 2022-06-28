NBA Rumors: Insider claims Brooklyn Nets are open to losing both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this offseason

The future of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is uncertain. An NBA Insider now claims that the Brooklyn Nets are prepared to lose both superstars this summer.

They are unwilling to go through the events of last season and have another mediocre campaign. So losing both Hall of Famers sounds like a better option for the Nets.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Nets might face the option of losing both Irving and Durant, and they would be open to that. He reported on "This Just In":

"The Nets are putting out there right now that they are prepared to lose both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They would rather lose them both than go through what they went through last season, which was a miserable season under the situation that Kyrie Irving contributed to creating."

If the Brooklyn Nets lose both their superstars, they could be out of title or even playoff contention. Irving has opted in to his $36.7 million player option. However, he could demand a trade and force himself out of the organization without losing any guaranteed money.

The understanding is that if Irving departs, Durant could leave as well. He might not opt to stay at a franchise with no hope of winning the title and waste a season of his prime. The 34-year-old star is linked to Miami, Portland, Denver and numerous other teams.

What does Kyrie Irving opting in to his player option mean for Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets?

Kyrie Irving (left) and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving has opted in to his player option, which is excellent for the Brooklyn Nets. They couldn't find a trade option, but a sign-and-trade is still possible. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving is reportedly bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Durant.

However, that doesn't mean he's guaranteed to return in a Nets jersey next season. According to Lakers Nation's Trevor Lane, the LA Lakers were technically expecting Irving to opt in for them to trade for him. Irving wouldn't have signed a $6 million mid-level exception and given up on roughly $30 million.

A sign-and-trade is still on the table, and if Irving finds a team willing to acquire his deal, Durant could be on his way out as well.

As of now, it does seem like the Nets are prepared to run it back next year. They will also have the services of Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond and other pieces.

