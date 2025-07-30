NBA Rumors: Insider drops bombshell on Jonathan Kuminga and 2 others, claims players want $30,000,000 per season

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors is still a restricted free agent heading into August. An NBA insider reported that Kuminga is looking for an annual salary of $30 million. The same can be said for his fellow restricted free agents, Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls and Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the three members of the 2021 NBA draft are facing a demand problem. Many teams lack the cap space to meet their asking price, so the demand to bring them in is low. The Nets have the money to offer to Thomas, but they are waiting for the asking price to go down. The Bulls and Warriors can technically offer Giddey and Kuminga the money they want, though Chicago is reluctant, and Golden State will be on the dreaded second apron. It will be interesting to see if the players will put their feet down and continue the hardball negotiations. Jonathan Kuminga is coming off an up-and-down campaign for the Golden State Warriors. Kuminga was playing well at the start of the season before an ankle injury sidelined him at the start of 2025. His injury prompted the Warriors' front office to trade for Jimmy Butler, whom they signed to a new two-year extension. Kuminga struggled to adapt upon his return, and Steve Kerr even benched him at times. The Sacramento Kings have been linked to him via sign-and-trade, but the Warriors are not interested in what they are offering at the moment.On the other hand, Josh Giddey had a good first season in Chicago following his trade last year. Giddey struggled in the first half of the campaign before coming alive after the All-Star break. He averaged a near triple-double of 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists on 50.0% shooting, including 45.7% from beyond the arc. As for Cam Thomas, he was limited to just 25 games last season due to injury. He remains a scoring threat and could be a consistent 20-point scorer in the NBA for years to come. All three players are part of the 2021 draft, with Giddey picked at sixth, Kuminga at seventh and Thomas at No. 27. Warriors offered a two-year deal to Jonathan KumingaWarriors offered a two-year deal to Jonathan Kuminga. (Photo: IMAGN)In addition to the dry market for Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey and Cam Thomas, Marc Stein also reported an update on the Golden State Warriors' negotiations with their restricted free agent. The Warriors reportedly offered a two-year, $40 million contract to Kuminga, which was below his asking price.Kuminga and his camp still want to move away from the Bay Area, with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns showing interest. However, Golden State wants at least a first-round pick in return.