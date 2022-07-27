NBA Rumors: Insider gives reasons as to why Boston Celtics might be ready to sacrifice former All-Star and talented forward in a potential trade

NBA Rumors surrounding the Boston Celtics and Kevin Durant have been the talk of the town as of late. Shedding more light on the matter, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston joins Chris Mannix on "The Crossover."

News of Jaylen Brown's involvement in a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant saw a myriad of reactions. Although analysts have supported the idea of a trade, die-hard Celtics fans have felt otherwise.

Chris Forsberg joined Chris Mannix on "The Crossover" to discuss the Jaylen Brown situation in Boston. He offered valuable insight on the matter. Forsberg said:

"Here's the crux of any, 'Are you trading Jaylen Brown decision.' is what does Brad Stevens know about what Jaylen Brown wants in the future."

"He's got two years left on his deal, he's going to reject whatever contract extension they put in front of him this year."

Mannix and Forsberg explained that Brown would reject the deal only because of him signing the below-market contract deal earlier.

With current CBA rules influencing how much the Boston Celtics can pay Brown in the summer, the budding star may be deterred from returning to the side.

Forsberg then added:

"He's probably going to wait till summer '24 and explore free agency."

Adding upon his statement from Brown's perspective, Forsberg also highlighted Brad Stevens' side of the narrative. He said:

"If you're Brad Stevens, and you have any inkling - and people in front-offices know a lot better than we do - how players are feelings. You know, sometimes the circles are so small you don't know quite which way they're leaning."

"But if they have any inkling at all that Jaylen Brown is not committed long-term, and he doesn't expect fully expect to sign a max deal or the Celtics don't feel like they want to offer a max deal, which would surprise me, then you have to explore situations like this where you get an upgrade in talent."

Forsberg concluded with a comment on the Boston Celtics' depth and injury issues. Although the addition of Malcolm Brogdon gives them some leeway with moving Derrick White, adding more pieces to the package could be detrimental.

Although reluctant, he also agreed that a deal of this magnitude should be seen through.

What should the Boston Celtics do with Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown dibbles the ball against Gary Payton II

The Boston Celtics' situation with Jaylen Brown comes with its own set of complications. Although the solution seems straightforward, recent developments have seen things become a little more convoluted.

Brown is an essential member of Boston's young core. With a Finals appearance on his resume just a few months ago, the 25-year old has shown his worth as an asset.

𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ @CelticsRiley I still think Game 1 of the NBA Finals was one of the best games of Jaylen Brown’s NBA career ☘️ I still think Game 1 of the NBA Finals was one of the best games of Jaylen Brown’s NBA career ☘️https://t.co/477pRL9Bo0

Although criticisms regarding his ball-handling ability and style of play are relevant, Boston, as a core, hasn't backed away from the guard.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics "I'm going to keep doing what I do but be stronger when I get in there. They let a lot of stuff go tonight... I don't make excuses, we get better"



Jaylen Brown on turnovers and not complaining about not getting calls "I'm going to keep doing what I do but be stronger when I get in there. They let a lot of stuff go tonight... I don't make excuses, we get better"Jaylen Brown on turnovers and not complaining about not getting calls https://t.co/u5dGMytkhK

Unfortunately, Forsberg's comments display a very realistic scenario for the Boston Celtics in the future. Brown is up for an extension this coming summer. However, the contract itself won't earn him a whole lot of money due to the nature of his current deal.

theScore @theScore ☘️ Jaylen Brown is averaging just over 20 PPG this season and is fresh off signing a $115 million dollar deal. I would say he’s proved his teacher wrong.☘️ Jaylen Brown is averaging just over 20 PPG this season and is fresh off signing a $115 million dollar deal. I would say he’s proved his teacher wrong. 😤☘️ https://t.co/qyvjEATRwL

As the analyst mentioned, this could deter him from committing to Boston in the long-run. If this narrative is to be kept in mind, trading him seems like a sound solution.

But considering the unity amongst the core of the Celtics, such a move could be detrimental to their growth. With the overall impact in mind, Boston could enjoy short-term success by accepting the trade. However, long-term impacts may see the side enter another despondent era.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far