NBA Rumors: Insider lists 5 Eastern Conference teams as potential new destinations for Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard missed the final 10 games of the season after being shut down by the Portland Trail Blazers in March. The Blazers went 1-9 in those games.

Many NBA insiders are speculating that Lillard could be the next disgruntled superstar to ask for a trade this offseason.

Lillard would be the biggest target this offseason if he seeks a trade

NBA commentator and radio host Frank Isola recently speculated on his show that Lillard will be on a new team next season. Isola suggested that Lillard could move conferences to the East and listed a few candidates that may trade for Lillard this summer: the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

Lillard said at the end of the season that he wants the Blazers to add veteran help and chase a championship next season. If the Blazers continue to go the route of rebuilding and acquiring assets, Lillard said he does not want to lead that team. The veteran does not want to be on a tanking team that is trying to build a young corps and acquire draft picks.

The Blazers shut down most of their starters, including Lillard, for the final 10 games of the season and played their young players to improve their chances in May 16's draft lottery. They missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Portland made a similar strategic move last season after Lillard had abdominal surgery and they traded CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans in February.

Portland traded McCollum to New Orleans for Josh Hart, a first-round pick, two second-round picks and other players. Hart is no longer on the roster. Portland also traded for Jerami Grant in the offseason. Grant started in 63 games, averaging 20.5 points per game.

Lillard has four years remaining on his deal with a player option in the fourth year, after signing an extension. The player option is for $63.2 million. He will be 36 years old in the final year of his deal.

Lillard could move in a big trade if Portland decides to let him go and pursue the path of acquiring young talent and rebuilding the roster. Lillard cannot be traded until June 9 of this year.

The Miami Heat are always a team to look out for that will try to trade for a superstar. Some teams in smaller markets will also have the cap space and assets to try and acquire Lillard.

The Indiana Pacers, OKC Thunder and Utah Jazz are three near-contending teams that will have a lot of cap space and may try to acquire a player like Lillard if Portland shops him. Lillard has also been linked to the New York Knicks and LA Lakers in seasons past.

