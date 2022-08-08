NBA Rumors: Insider reckons Miami Heat can’t get a deal done for 3x All-Star without including Bam Adebayo

The latest NBA rumors have suggested that the Miami Heat will have to include Bam Adebayo in a potential package to land Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

The Heat are looking to add to their depth this offseason and have been linked to Kevin Durant as well. However, their best young asset, Adebayo, will have to be included in packages to make any deal go through for players of Durant and Mitchell's caliber.

According to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, Miami may not want to part ways with Adebayo. Here's what he said regarding the Heat's interest in landing three-time All-Star Mitchell (H/T Heat Nation):

“I don’t see Miami having the assets to get it done without parting with Bam Adebayo, which I haven’t gotten the sense they want to do.”

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom



- “I don’t see Miami having the assets to get it done without parting with Bam Adebayo, which I haven’t gotten the sense they want to do,” @MikeAScotto on Miami trading for Donovan Mitchell “I don’t see Miami having the assets to get it done without parting with Bam Adebayo, which I haven’t gotten the sense they want to do,”-@MikeAScotto on Miami trading for Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/TYB3HMOAAN

Bam Adebayo, 25, has been a franchise cornerstone for the Miami Heat in recent seasons. He has developed his game each year to stand out in a league that has been dominated by big men over the last few seasons.

Moving on from a budding perennial All-Star center could prove costly for Miami down the road. His improvements as a two-way player are a testament to the work he has put in, so continuing to invest in him would be ideal for the Heat.

Miami Heat should turn to cheaper targets if including Bam Adebayo is the only option to acquire big-name players

Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell aren't the only players the Miami Heat have shown interest in adding to their roster. They are reportedly interested in multiple quality players, including John Collins, Collin Sexton, Montrezl Harrell and Gordon Hayward.

The Heat have been relatively quiet this offseason, which could be due to their desire to sign Durant and Mitchell. However, if adding Bam Adebayo to a potential deal is the only way out, Miami should look to acquire impact role players who could improve their roster.

The Miami Heat finished as the #1 seed in the stacked Eastern Conference last campaign. They were only one shot away from reaching the NBA Finals, despite dealing with multiple injuries.

The Heat may have what it takes to brush aside the disappointment by making minor tweaks to their roster. Their most important requisite is another reliable scorer. They also need a starting-caliber power forward following PJ Tucker's departure in free agency.

Rumored targets like Collins, Sexton, Hayward and Harrell will fill out one or both of those roster needs.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom Report: Miami Heat could revisit previous trade talks with Atlanta Hawks regarding John Collins heatnation.com/rumors/report-… Report: Miami Heat could revisit previous trade talks with Atlanta Hawks regarding John Collins heatnation.com/rumors/report-…

Collins seems like a solid option at the four as a two-way player. He has been keen to play a larger role offensively, which the Heat could offer.

Harrell, meanwhile, is a former Sixth Man of the Year, but was arrested for marijuana trafficking a few months ago. Should he be available, he could be a cheap option for Miami to consider. Harrell is a reliable scoring threat off the bench and could prove to be an excellent backup for Bam Adebayo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra