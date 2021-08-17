NBA Rumors: Insider refutes idea that LA Lakers didn't want Alex Caruso back

NBA rumors regarding the departure of Alex Caruso from Los Angeles did not paint a good picture of the LA Lakers. It was a sudden and shocking report that caught the basketball world unprepared as Caruso was expected to be one of the Lakers’ prized free agents heading into the 2021 offseason.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick followed up on his report regarding Alex Caruso’s exit, stating that another source contradicts the impression that the LA Lakers were not interested at all in bringing back the Texas A&M product.

“In the wake of my report about the Lakers not countering Alex Caruso’s four-year, $37 million offer from Chicago in free agency, a source with knowledge of the negotiations strongly refuted the inference that he wasn’t wanted back,” Amick wrote.

Alex Caruso received the Chicago offer, brought it back to show the Lakers, and the Lakers didn’t even counter. Per @sam_amick pic.twitter.com/o1Lo3Ya0JU — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) August 4, 2021

This is more in line with what we know of how much the LA Lakers valued Alex Caruso. The idea that the Lakers didn’t even make a counter offer on the Chicago Bulls deal suggests a budget constraint from the ball club that kept them from re-engaging in talks.

NBA Rumors: Why the LA Lakers couldn’t bring back Alex Caruso

Devonte' Graham #4 is guarded by Alex Caruso #4.

Amick added that there was an element of confusion and possible miscommunication between the LA Lakers and Alex Caruso. Regardless of the Lakers’ inability to match the Bulls' offer, the way they closed the door on Caruso may have been a big issue.

Nevertheless, Amick explained why the LA Lakers were unable to re-engage Alex Caruso any longer.

“That doesn’t change the fact that Caruso’s side claimed to be confused about the communication element of the negotiation, but it seems the Lakers’ calculus was similar to the one Milwaukee faced with P.J. Tucker,” Amick added.

“In both situations, there was a price point that both franchises were willing to go to based on the exorbitant luxury-tax hit that would come their way. And in the end, after initial interest, they simply decided to part ways when the price went too high (in Tucker’s case, he headed to Miami on a two-year, $15 million deal). Not long after losing out on Caruso, the Lakers made it clear they weren’t willing to let young Talen Horton-Tucker get away when they inked him to a three-year, $32 million deal.”

Alex Caruso is going to miss showtime with LeBron and the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/D10fVglhBs — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) August 16, 2021

What bothered LA Lakers fans and several media members is the fact that there wasn’t a reported re-engagement in the deal. It would have been amenable to both parties, perhaps at a slightly lower price point, to get Alex Caruso to stay.

It remains to be seen if there will be another report from Caruso’s side that will bring more light into the failed negotiations with the LA Lakers.

Also Read: NBA Trade Grade: How the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies benefited from the Eric Bledsoe deal

Stay updated with the latest NBA trade rumors with Sportskeeda. Catch all the action here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy