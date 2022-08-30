NBA Rumors: Insider reports New York Knicks can still land 3x All-Star despite no place for him to go at this time

The New York Knicks extending RJ Barrett's contract has complicated their pursuit of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Utah coveted Barrett in a potential transaction. However, the 'poison pill provision' in Barrett's new deal subsequently took him off the table.

According to the New York Post's latest report, the Knicks can still acquire Donovan Mitchell, who has nowhere to go as his next destination. The Knicks have been the frontrunners to acquire the 3x All-Star. Their eight tradeable first-round picks and ability to include multiple young players put them in the driver's seat to acquire Mitchell.

However, New York Knicks general manager Leon Rose has been reticent to use their draft capital and young assets as trade chips. They reportedly offered five picks, but only two of them were unprotected.

New York Knicks will have to up their offer with unconditional picks to trade for Donovan Mitchell

Despite extending RJ Barrett and complicating their chances to trade for Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks could still acquire him.

Unloading a bevy of unprotected picks is one way they can still successfully pursue a deal. But that isn't an ideal scenario. The Knicks could be overpaying for a player who may only improve their ceiling by turning them into a second-round playoff team.

New York would still be a few pieces away from becoming a title contender after acquiring Donovan Mitchell. Spending most of their picks on him hampers their chances of adding players through trade in the future. Every legitimate title contender has thrived because of their squad depth and elite two-way potential.

A cheaper alternative for the Knicks would be if the LA Lakers enter as the third team to facilitate a deal with the Jazz. The Jazz reportedly covet LA's 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.

The deal will likely see Russell Westbrook go to the Jazz. Utah would send their veteran role players to the Lakers. The Knicks would land Donovan Mitchell by offering at least three or four of their unprotected firsts.

With Utah reportedly motivated to move Mitchell before training camp, this trade could come to fruition. They could secure their asking price of five to six unprotected first-round picks.

