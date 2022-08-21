NBA Rumors: Insider reveals there is belief around the league New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau would prefer to trade RJ Barrett over sophomore guard

NBA rumors suggest that New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau prefers trading RJ Barrett over sophomore guard Quentin Grimes. Reports have mentioned both players as part of separate packages to trade for Donovan Mitchell. According to the "New York Post's" Marc Berman, Thibodeau prefers to keep Grimes. Here's what Berman said:

"There is belief around the league Thibodeau would prefer to give up Barrett in a deal than shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who is coming off a solid rookie year, and a summer league in which he looked quicker and more sculpted. Grimes is a better defender and 3-point shooter than Barrett. "

RJ Barrett showed tremendous improvement last season. He scored more points per game and improved his defense. However, Barrett wasn't as efficient shooting the ball. He made 40.8% of his shots from the field, including 34.2% from 3-point range and 71.4% from the free-throw line.

Quentin Grimes doesn't have the numbers to show his talent. He received around 18 minutes per game in his rookie season, averaging six points per game. It was his efficiency that stood out. He shot 38% from the 3-point range. In January, he shot 46.6% from the field, including 43.1% from the 3-point range in 21.4 minutes per contest.

NBA Rumors: Some members within the New York Knicks organization don't believe RJ Barrett deserves a max rookie-scale extension

With RJ Barrett entering the fourth season of his career, he has become eligible to sign a rookie extension contract this summer. He could earn a max contract worth $185 million for four years. According to the "New York Post's" Marc Berman, some within the Knicks organization don't think Barrett is worthy of that sum.

Barrett has been eligible for an extension since July 1st. However, the Knicks are waiting to see what happens with the Mitchell sweepstakes before they decide on Barrett. NBA rumors previously suggested that the Jazz had an interest in Barrett in a deal for Mitchell.

Utah could be an attractive landing spot for the former #3 pick. He could become Utah's leading player if they swap him for Mitchell. RJ Barrett may not have the ball in his hands as much with Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell on the floor. A move may make sense for Barrett as well.

