NBA Rumors: Insider reveals Boston Celtics could be a suitable landing spot for all-star veterans

The Boston Celtics were one of the most impressive teams across the NBA last year. After a slow start during the first half of the 2021-22 regular season, Boston went on to become a dominant force. This resulted in the team making their way to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Boston are considered to be one of the favorites to win the NBA championship in the upcoming season. The Celtics are looking to add some strategic players to the end of their roster. It was recently announced today that the Celtics are expecting to be without starting big man Robert Williams for the majority of the offseason.

Williams is expected to undergo a procedure that is considered to be a "clean-up" on his previously injured left knee.

Speaking recently on ESPN, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski hinted that the Celtics could look to add a veteran in free agency. He then went on to mention a couple of potential targets such as Dwight Howard and LaMarcus Aldridge, hinting that the Celtics took an interest in the former San Antonio Spurs player.

“If they decide they want to add somebody, Dwight Howard is out there, LaMarcus Aldridge is out there, a player I was told they showed a little interest in this summer.”

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“If they decide they want to add somebody, Dwight Howard is out there, LaMarcus Aldridge is out there, a player I was told they showed a little interest in this summer.”



(via Adrian Wojnarowski on the Celtics:“If they decide they want to add somebody, Dwight Howard is out there, LaMarcus Aldridge is out there, a player I was told they showed a little interest in this summer.”(via @wojespn , @espnnba) Adrian Wojnarowski on the Celtics:“If they decide they want to add somebody, Dwight Howard is out there, LaMarcus Aldridge is out there, a player I was told they showed a little interest in this summer.”(via @wojespn, @espnnba) https://t.co/NBmu1FFOKZ

Boston Celtics rumored to have interest in veteran free agents

Boston Celtics are rumored to be interested in potentially adding a big man in free agency

The recent injury to starting big man Robert Williams III is less than ideal for the Celtics, but it could be much worse. With the Boston Celtics already having an impressive amount of depth on their roster, there's a chance they could look to sign a veteran big man in free agency.

The Boston Celtics have put themselves in a good position to have plenty of other pieces on their team to step up in the meantime. Williams is expected to miss the majority of the offseason and preseason, but is expected to return to the team early on in the season.

That could be a blessing for the Celtics, as they know the impact that Williams will have when he's at full force.

Dwight Howard and LaMarcus Aldridge have become players that are entering the twilight of their basketball careers, but they can still become valuable assets. If the Celtics do look to add one of them to the roster, it could end up being an underrated piece of the puzzle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far