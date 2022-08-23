NBA Rumors: Insider reveals Kevin Durant 'felt like a promise was broken' which led to his desire to leave Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets partnership could be coming to an end soon. The former NBA MVP signed a four-year extension last offseason, but he eventually lost trust, leading to his desire to leave the franchise. On SiriusXM NBA Radio, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes speculated about why KD and the Nets are at odds, saying:

"I believe KD felt like a promise was broken. Somewhere along the line, I think KD thought a promise was broken. He was the first one who committed to the team long-term, he did the four-year extension. Somewhere along the way, something happened to where he felt like a promise was broken."

Haynes added:

"That's where the lack of trust began to seep in. Now, I don't know if that pertains to Kyrie for the promise being broken. I don't know if that pertains to James Harden, whatever he went through."

The Brooklyn Nets have faced plenty of issues over the last season. It started with Kyrie Irving getting suspended for his anti-vaccination stance. Then, the Nets traded James Harden mid-season due to their poor run after Christmas. Their season ended with a first-round series sweep loss against the Boston Celtics.

Throughout the friction between the franchise and Harden and Irving, Durant continued delivering at a high level for the team. Few believed KD would ask for a trade after signing a four-year extension last offseason.

However, the franchise's decision not to offer Irving a long-term extension and the doubt surrounding the team's competitiveness may have caused Durant's unhappiness.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed https://t.co/zsDNLjT1qL

Brooklyn Nets could be a legitimate contender if Kevin Durant makes a U-turn on his decision to leave

The Brooklyn Nets improved their roster, despite Kevin Durant's trade demands and uncertainty circling Kyrie Irving's future. They re-signed Patty Mills and Nicolas Claxton while adding Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren to bolster their wing depth.

A team looking to rebuild may not have made these moves, but the moves indicate the Nets' plan to stay competitive. According to NBA rumors, Brooklyn isn't looking to trade Irving.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Sources say he's been 'holding constructive dialogue' with the team this offseason The Nets have made it clear to interested teams that they plan on keeping Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania Sources say he's been 'holding constructive dialogue' with the team this offseason The Nets have made it clear to interested teams that they plan on keeping Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania Sources say he's been 'holding constructive dialogue' with the team this offseason https://t.co/PsDvzsOmId

Irving has also had a constructive dialogue with the organization this summer, and several reports indicate he is committed to playing for Brooklyn next year. Meanwhile, the Nets continue to receive calls for Durant but haven't been satisfied with the offers.

Roughly 50 days after the former MVP requested a trade, the Brooklyn Nets have held steady, retaining their steep asking price.

The Nets hope Kevin Durant agrees to run it back with the team. They have built a solid roster. Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will also return from injuries, so if Durant stays, Brooklyn may be able to compete for the title next season.

