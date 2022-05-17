NBA Rumors: Insider reveals LA Lakers have asked head coaching candidates on how they would use 9-time All-Star in their system

The LA Lakers have dominated NBA rumors lately. The latest reports surrounding the 17-time NBA champions suggest that Russell Westbrook could stay with the franchise, despite constant chatter about a possible trade move for him.

According to The Atheltic's Sam Amick, sources claim the Lakers have asked their head coaching candidates about how they would include Westbrook in their system.

Here's what Amick wrote in his most recent report regarding this:

"More specifically, the notion of Russell Westbrook remaining part of their program is seeming more real all the time.

"Despite the widely held belief that the Lakers would find a way to trade Westbrook before the start of next season, sources say their coaching candidates have been asked to discuss how they would use him in their system during interviews.

"The takeaway for candidates, it seems, is that maximizing Westbrook’s presence after his disastrous 2021-22 season is considered an important part of this job."

The Athletic @TheAthletic



More coaching search intel:

theathletic.com/3313970/?sourc… Lakers’ coaching candidates have been asked to discuss how they would use Russell Westbrook in their system during interviews, sources tell @Sam Amick.More coaching search intel: Lakers’ coaching candidates have been asked to discuss how they would use Russell Westbrook in their system during interviews, sources tell @Sam Amick.More coaching search intel: theathletic.com/3313970/?sourc… https://t.co/3LdLNHEmoa

NBA Rumors: Is keeping Russell Westbrook for another season ideal for LA Lakers?

Russell Westbrook's move to the LA Lakers was primarily sanctioned by the front office and ownership to bolster the team's chances of winning the NBA title. However, things didn't go as planned, and the Lakers failed to make the play-in tournament.

Westbrook was heavily criticized for not producing the goods at a high and efficient rate. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. The Lakers expected him to be more productive, especially in the absence of co-captains LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double with the Washington Wizards prior to the 2021-22 campaign. However, the 33-year-old struggled to find his rhythm early this season as he averaged 5.1 turnovers per game across the first seven games.

It was evident that Russell Westbrook struggled to play off the ball alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The coaching staff, led by Frank Vogel, also failed to find a role for Westbrook that would help him become more efficient.

On top of that, James and Davis endured another injury-riddled season, which hampered their chemistry with Westbrook. The trio played only 21 of the 82 games together during the 2021-22 campaign.

By the time Westbrook found his footing, the LA Lakers were further away from making a push to qualify for the playoffs. His turnover rate reduced drastically, and he shot the ball at a decent clip, shooting almost 50% from the field across his last 20 games of the season.

Contrary to popular opinion, Westbrook's dismal showing for most of the season wasn't the only issue the Lakers dealt with.

Reuters @Reuters NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal told @Reuters that the Los Angeles Lakers need to surround the ‘Big Three’ of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis with young players who can knock down shots reut.rs/3xXMMeO NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal told @Reuters that the Los Angeles Lakers need to surround the ‘Big Three’ of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis with young players who can knock down shots reut.rs/3xXMMeO https://t.co/500dI4kCnr

The overall construction of the roster was a bigger problem. LA assembled the oldest team in the league.

They failed to match the intensity of their younger opponents defensively. They didn't have the right balance around their Big Three. Aside from Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony, the LA Lakers didn't have many reliable shooters, which saw their offense struggle too.

At this stage, Westbrook has a negative market value, according to NBA rumors. It's unlikely that the Lakers will receive anything of real value in a potential trade scenario.

If the LA Lakers' coaching search and roster construction process goes according to plan, Westbrook may end up rejuvenating himself next season. That would give LA a decent shot at having a successful campaign.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh