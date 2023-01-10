NBA Rumors: Insider suggests package that can be put together by Miami Heat for LeBron James

NBA rumors suggesting LeBron James could move to the Miami Heat have ramped up over the last few weeks. James' recent comments about being tired of losing and the LA Lakers refusing to make trades have thrown his name into trade rumors again.

With the Heat struggling to do well this season, they have been mentioned as potential suitors for "King James." Heavy.com's Sean Deveney came up with a package the Heat could come up with to lure the Lakers into trading their best player.

Here's what he wrote (via Heat Nation):

“A package of [Tyler] Herro, [Duncan] Robinson and, if the Lakers need sweetener, a first-round pick or forward Nikola Jovic might be the best the Lakers could do for James.”

LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract with the Lakers this past offseason that guarantees his stay in LA until the end of next season. The 2024-25 season, the final year of his deal, is a player option.

The LA Lakers will want to maximize their returns in a potential trade featuring the four-time MVP. However, James has expressed his desire to play with his son, who is eligible for the 2024 draft.

That will likely guarantee his stay with the team that trades for him throughout the 2023-24 season. The small window may reduce his value at this stage.

The Lakers only have a couple of first-round picks (FRP). They would likely want more than one FRP tagged with Nikola Jovic, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson in a potential deal with the Heat.

LeBron James refutes claims that he is running out of patience with LA Lakers

LeBron James has had multiple interviews over the last few weeks. Most of those have led fans to believe there are tensions between him and the LA Lakers.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said on Media Day that the front office would make moves after James committed to the franchise by signing a two-year deal.

However, LA has been highly patient thus far. Some NBA rumors suggest the Lakers may not make any moves at all and stick with their current roster. The team is three games under the .500 mark halfway through the season and is not as well-rounded as other contenders.

This severely hampers their championship aspirations, which James is well aware of. During an interview with The Athletics' Sam Amick, James had this to say when asked about the Lakers' roster plans:

"Y'all know what the f*** should be happening."

While promoting the snippet, Amick hinted that James was waning out of patience. The LA Lakers superstar was quick to reject those claims. Here's what LeBron wrote while retweeting Amick's post:

"Hey Sam actually my patience isn’t waning. You make it sound like I’m frustrated when I’m really not. I told you over and over, my job is focused on the guys in the locker room, my job isn’t the roster. That’s the reality of that conversation."

Meanwhile, the Lakers have won five of their last six games. That includes a win over the healthy Miami Heat team when they were without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV, their top three scorers. Their only loss during that stretch came against the Western Conference leaders Denver Nuggets.

LA has played much better. If they continue with their momentum when their injured players like Davis and Walker return, the Lakers could storm up the standings. However, they still need to address their 3-point shooting woes and lack of size in the wings.

These factors may have encouraged LeBron James to follow through on his commitment to the Lakers for the foreseeable future.

