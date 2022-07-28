NBA Rumors: Insider suggests that RJ Barrett could be included in New York's trade package for 3x All-Star

NBA Rumors surrounding the New York Knicks' package for Donovan Mitchell have often excluded RJ Barrett. However, a recent revelation by Ian Begley could suggest otherwise.

Trade negotiations between the Knicks and Utah Jazz for Mitchell have been one of the main storylines of the offseason. While the negotiations are yet to come to fruition, the constant back and forth has been suggestive of some developments.

Utah has set quite a high value on their 25-year old superstar. While New York has more than enough picks to offer, the remaining pieces that are part of the package have become an important matter of discussion.

Although the Knicks were willing to give up quite a few pieces to acquire Mitchell, Barrett was kept out of these discussions. However, SNY's Ian Begley suggested otherwise on Chris Mannix's podcast, "The Crossover". He said:

"I don't believe anybody is 100% off limits. I don't believe that's the case. I know that the Knicks don't want to trade RJ Barrett. Certainly the idea would be to bring Donovan Mitchell and have RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson.

"And whoever else is left over - Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle and the group to go compete for a playoff spot with. The idea would not be to send RJ Barrett out and bring Donovan Mitchell in."

Begley suggested that while Leon Rose would have the final say, some personnel in the Knicks would want to go all-out in pursuing Mitchell. He finally concluded by saying:

"But when you ask me if RJ Barrett is off limits, I don't think any player would be off limits in this kinda deal."

As negotiations continue to take place, the overall trade scenario continues to change. With Barrett emerging as a potential trading asset, the Knicks could see more changes to their core.

Should the New York Knicks include RJ Barrett in the Donovan Mitchell deal?

Donovan Mitchell does a crossover against RJ Barrett

The Knicks' current negotiations with the Jazz have seen several alternatives emerge. Common names included in this trade happen to be Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and/or Immanuel Quickley along with a handful of picks.

Although Barrett hasn't been put on the table as an asset in the trade, he could influence a move for Mitchell. While the 22-year old didn't have the most impressive start to his career, Barrett looked to have the turned the corner last season.

HadukenSharon @Sharonchik266 I still can’t believe @RjBarrett6 did this in back to back plays… in the clutch I still can’t believe @RjBarrett6 did this in back to back plays… in the clutch ✨ https://t.co/LHa0c2cxR8

Having averaged 20 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, Barrett emerged as a solid contributor for the New York Knicks. Playing with more confidence last season, the Canadian looked like a potential star.

While the ideal situation would see Barrett stay with the Knicks, this may not be the case. Considering the large contract that Mitchell carries with him, New York will also need to offload more salaries to acquire him.

Additionally, the Knicks will also have to extend a qualifying offer to Barrett ahead of the 2023-24 season. With yet another massive cap hit in store, the Knicks may have to include him in trade negotiations.

