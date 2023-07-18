NBA Rumors: James Harden could be stuck on Sixers after teams hesitate to trade high-value assets for him

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to find a suitable trade partner for James Harden as they try to fulfill his trade request this offseason. Due to having an expiring contract, the team hasn't found a team willing to trade for the All-Star guard.

According to reports, the LA Clippers and other teams have reached out to Daryl Morey in hopes to trade for Harden. However, teams have struggled to engage in trade talks as the Sixers demand an All-Star-caliber player in return. Because of this, it has made things difficult for teams to work out a trade with Philly.

"The Clippers and other NBA teams are reluctant to give up an All-Star caliber player and/or multiple first-round picks for a player who has lost a step and is on an expiring contract," Keith Pompey reported.

For Morey, his top concern is to give Joel Embiid an All-Star teammate.

"We need to make sure that Joel Embiid, one of the best players on Earth, has a top running mate," Morey said. "That could be (Tyrese) Maxey having a leap forward. (Coach Nick) Nurse, I know, is very excited about his conversation with Joel, and how he is going to use him. I still can’t believe how he keeps getting better."

Harden's regression and contract have been big factors in him not getting traded.

Last year, Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal with the Sixers with a player option in the second year. At the start of this offseason, the 10-time All-Star opted in the final year of his deal. With him deciding to exercise his player option, the Sixers went to work to find a deal for the star.

Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists. His stats aren't that terrible, but his postseason performances have turned off a ton of potential suitors.

Is Joel Embiid next after James Harden gets traded?

The Sixers have made it known that they are trying their best to honor the trade request of James Harden. As the front office searches for a trade partner for the frustrated star player, the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, made a controversial comment that caught everyone off guard.

In a recent interview, Embiid said that he doesn't mind where he wins a championship. Following his comment, many thought he wanted to leave the franchise.

But Morey recently talked about how the 76ers aren't worried about their All-Star center wanting out of Philly.

"The organization’s belief remains that Embiid would love to go the way of Dirk Nowitzki or Kobe Bryant and stay with one team for his entire career," Sam Amick reported.

