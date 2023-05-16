NBA Rumors: Jazz have 'keen interest' in Luka Doncic

The Utah Jazz are reportedly very interested in signing the highly talented and promising young athlete Luka Doncic, according to numerous NBA rumors, and the Jazz's excess of draft picks gives them an advantageous edge when it comes to landing a star player through trade deals.

The new deal Luka Doncic signed with the Dallas Mavericks was expected to help improve their performance, but questions have been raised due to their inability, thus far, to surround him with a top-quality supporting cast. Despite Doncic's brilliance on the court, the Mavericks failed to secure a spot in the highly competitive Western Conference play-in tournament for the 2022–23 season.

After acquiring Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline in hopes of yielding better results, it has become risky for the Mavericks since he is entering unrestricted free agency, which could lead to a complete loss without any compensation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Can the Utah Jazz and Luka Doncic? Speculation grows

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

Recognizing the potential for Doncic to elevate their franchise to new heights, the Utah Jazz are closely monitoring the situation. Their young core, combined with Doncic's extraordinary talents, could create a formidable team capable of contending for championships.

However, for any trade to materialize, Doncic would need to express a desire to leave Dallas, and another disappointing season may further fuel his desire for a better situation.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Dallas Mavericks sources fear Luka Doncic could request a trade in summer 2024 if the team doesn't improve significantly, per @espn_macmahon Dallas Mavericks sources fear Luka Doncic could request a trade in summer 2024 if the team doesn't improve significantly, per @espn_macmahon https://t.co/4jwX3EPdPN

From Utah's standpoint, keeping a close eye on Luka Doncic is a strategic move. As a four-time All-NBA MVP candidate, Doncic is a highly sought-after player who could potentially become available in the trade market within the next few years. If that opportunity arises, the Jazz is well-positioned to assemble an enticing trade package that could entice the Mavericks.

While the rumors of a potential acquisition of Doncic by the Jazz generate excitement, it is important to note that any pursuit of the young star may have to wait until at least 2024, unless unforeseen circumstances force the Mavericks to consider a trade sooner than anticipated.

Poll : 0 votes