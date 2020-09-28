NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant to decline player option with Denver Nuggets

Jerami Grant's progress over the last few seasons has been there for everyone to see. He augmented his athleticism with a good jumper at OKC Thunder before making the switch to Denver Nuggets. With Denver, he's progressed into the quintessential forward, taking on defensive assignments of key players and stretching the floor on offense. Grant has unsurprisingly caught the eye of a few teams and the latest NBA rumors suggest that he could be on the market soon.

Jerami Grant is a true NBA success story, transforming himself from a pogo stick athlete who couldn't do much but run, jump & block The occasional shot from weak side, to an exceptional 3 & D PF — Glizzander Holyfield (@SnottieDrippen) September 23, 2020

Jerami Grant has a $9.3 million player option for next season but he has hinted in the past that he isn't too keen on picking it up. Given his recent performances for the Denver Nuggets, especially against LA Lakers, Grant's stock has improved. So he could be in line for a much better contract than what he'll make if he opted in.

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant won't pick up player option with Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets

It could be a case of striking when the iron is hot for Jerami Grant. His value is at an all-time high after the Denver Nuggets' latest postseason run. Mike Singer of the Denver Post has reported that Grant could choose to become a free agent this summer:

"Grant, who is expected to opt out of his player option, according to a league source, made himself invaluable throughout the Nuggets’ postseason run."

The report also stated the annual salary that Jerami Grant could command:

"A league source suggested Grant could command anywhere from $14 million to $16 million annually over several years."

Will Denver Nuggets offer Jerami Grant an extension?

Mike Malone

The skills that Jerami Grant brings to the table are appreciated by head coach Mike Malone, so Denver Nuggets should be inclined towards re-signing him. Based on current estimates, if Grant opts out, Denver would be left with roughly $14 million in cap space. This should be good enough to offer him the salary he's looking for.

Jerami Grant dropped a playoff career-high 26 PTS in Denver’s Game 3 win 👀 pic.twitter.com/m7BxVO3SnU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 23, 2020

It must be pointed out that the decision isn't as easy for the Denver Nuggets as it sounds. With Nikola Jokic entering the third year of his $147 million deal and Jamal Murray's extension coming into play next season, their wage structure would be bound by two max contracts. So unless the franchise is completely sure that the 26-year-old Grant can progress into a star, they're expected to think hard before arriving at any decision.

