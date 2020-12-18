NBA Rumors: Jeremy Lin set to sign with Golden State Warriors, will initially play in G League

The Golden State Warriors are set to mount a return back to the top of the Western Conference when they face off against the Brooklyn Nets and former teammate Kevin Durant on the NBA's opening night. Steph Curry will be back healthy after the Warriors leader had to miss the majority of last season through injury. In the latest NBA Rumors surrounding the franchise, there is another league legend who could also be making his return.

The Golden State Warriors are seemingly finalizing a deal with former NBA point guard Jeremy Lin. He had spent last season in China playing for the Beijing Ducks but recent reports are suggesting that Lin could be back in the league very soon.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors are looking to add Jeremy Lin to their G League affiliate, Santa Cruz's, roster for the upcoming season.

Jeremy Lin left the NBA in 2019 after nine seasons, during which he played for eight different sides. Having left the Beijing Ducks after one year, the 32-year-old is looking to make his NBA return to the franchise with whom he started his league career. Lin had averaged 11.6 points and 4 assists throughout his time in the NBA and would make a decent back-up guard.

This has led to the NBA Rumors that the Golden State Warriors are bringing Lin into their G League affiliate. This could be with the hope that he can make the step-up and be a backup guard, given that Klay Thompson is injured and Curry will be managing the offense.

NBA Rumors: Jeremy Lin to join Golden State Warriors G League affiliate for now

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

As mentioned earlier, Jeremy Lin is expected to join the Golden State Warriors G League team, Santa Cruz. The Warriors affiliate side struggled last year, finishing with a record of 21-21 before the league was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Lin will join the Santa Cruz squad on a preliminary basis while the point guard hopes to make a return to the NBA. Having played in China last season, Lin made a return to America in the hope of making it back onto the books of a franchise. He had been playing with the G League Ignite before making the decision to reunite with the Golden State Warriors.

Jeremy Lin's re-joining is dependent on a letter of clearance from the Chinese Basketball Association. Should he be able to take part in the G League season with Santa Cruz, Lin could use the platform to create a way back into the NBA.