NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler expected to sign 4-year contract extension with Miami Heat

Despite having a poor playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, it seems as though Jimmy Butler could be set to sign a maximum contract extension with the Miami Heat, according to the latest NBA rumors.

The Heat have a long offseason ahead of them with some considerable decisions to make regarding their future, particularly the contract of star forward Butler.

After their unexpected run to the NBA Finals last year, the Heat struggled for consistency during this season's campaign and crashed out of the playoffs on the weekend.

NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler could extend career with Miami Heat until 2025-26 season

Jimmy Butler led the league in steals this year

Jimmy Butler is a crucial part of the Miami Heat team and had yet another stellar season in Florida. He led the league in steals with 2.1 per game, averaged a career-high 7.1 assists and put up his third-highest points tally of 21.5 per matchup.

Therefore, it is no surprise to hear in the latest NBA rumors that the Heat plan on extending Butler's time with the team. Anthony Chiang of the 'Miami Herald' reported on Tuesday about the 31 year-old's contract.

"The expectation is that Butler, who turns 32 in September, will likely seek a maximum four-year extension worth $181 million."

As stated, the Miami Heat have quite an offseason ahead of them if they want to compete again next year for a playoff berth. Only five of their players have a guaranteed contract for the 2021-22 season, one of them being Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler on how much he'll be communicating with Heat brass this summer on what team needs pic.twitter.com/w5AY3qoCeg — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) May 29, 2021

The 5-time All-Star had another impressive year for the franchise on both ends of the court, though couldn't translate that form into the postseason. In their four losses to the Bucks, Butler averaged just 14.5 points and shot the ball at under 30% from both the field and from deep.

Nevertheless, the fault for their exit does not land on his shoulders. None of the Miami Heat players covered themselves in glory during the series despite impressing last year in the bubble.

Butler is a player, though, who the franchise rely on a lot and who they have to thank for their success last season. Should he sign the contract extension, he would stay with the Heat until the 2025-26 season.

He currently has a player option for the 2022-23 campaign, though this would instead become the first year of his new deal.

With the extension, Jimmy Butler would still be one of the highest-paid players in the league, earning $50.3m dollars in 2025-26 when he would be 36 years-old.

If Pat Riley and the rest of the Miami Heat front office want their team to succeed, they must first secure Butler's allegiance. They have a strong young core of players whom he can lead in playoff series to come.