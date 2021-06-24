NBA Rumors: JJ Redick gathering interest from multiple teams including LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets 

JJ Redick could be an intriguing signing for multiple teams this summer. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are among the teams interested in the free agent's services.

According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, Redick may not have a huge market this summer. However, teams looking to add shooters would be in the market for him.

"JJ Redick's market isn't going to be huge, but a handful of teams are expected to have interest. Among those teams are the #Lakers, #Knicks, #76ers, and #Nets, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. Championship hopeful teams need elite shooting. Redick can still provide just that." said Massey on his Twitter.

Redick had an injury-riddled 2020-21 NBA season. He played 44 games averaging 7.4 points on 40% field goal shooting. He started his campaign with the New Orleans Pelicans and was traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline in March.

NBA Rumors: Analyzing how JJ Redick could benefit a championship-caliber team

JJ Redick is a highly efficient shooter

JJ Redick has always been a remarkable shooter. He has shot 44.7% FG, 41.3% 3PT and 89.2% from the FT line throughout his 15-year long career so far.

Teams like the LA Lakers, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers lacked shooters who could give them the edge at the offensive end during the 2020-21 season. This played a major role in their disappointing exits from the postseason. Redick is no longer a starting-caliber player, but can be highly effective by scoring quickly off the bench.

JJ Redick scores a game-high 26 points shooting six for nine from three point range in the win over Orlando. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/DQLPqTZ8RT — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 6, 2019

His experience of playing in the playoffs is also something worth taking note of. Redick has featured in 110 postseason games in his career so far. These are the key aspects a championship-caliber team looks for in the market, and Redick seems to tick all the boxes.

Additionally, having never won an NBA championship, he would be keen to play some of his best basketball for a legitimate contender. This will eventually benefit the team to a great extent as well. At 36, Redick is heading towards the twilight years of his career. Signing for either of the four teams mentioned by Massey seems like an ideal option for him personally as well.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra