NBA Rumors: Jordan Poole has not forgiven Draymond Green, still angry about incident

The Golden State Warriors are looking to move forward following the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. However, the latest NBA rumors suggest that Poole has not forgiven Green for punching him in the face. Poole is apparently still angry over the incident.

On the "Locked on NBA" podcast, Cyrus Saatsaz reported that Poole is still upset about getting sent into oblivion by Green's fist. Saatsaz cited his sources who told him that the relationship between the teammates has been affected by the incident.

"I've had sources tell me that behind the scenes, Jordan Poole has not forgiven Draymond," Saatsaz said. "They haven't spoken. He's not happy. I don't know how you could be; it's a horrible look. The image of it is awful, and it's borderline emasculating."

Draymond Green has apologized to Jordan Poole and his family about the incident. Green also took a leave of absence from the Warriors, but he's expected to be back before the start of the regular season. He labeled the incident as an embarrassment for him and the team.

"There's a huge embarrassment that comes with it," Green said. "Not only for myself, as I was the one who committed the action, but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with. And that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with but also Jordan’s family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video."

Meanwhile, Poole has not made any comment about the incident. He's been playing great in the preseason and could have an even better campaign in the 2022-23 season. With the season about to start, it will be interesting to see how Poole and Green work together.

Warriors announce punishment for Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors have fined Draymond Green an undisclosed amount for punching Jordan Poole in the face, per NBA.com. Green is currently away from the team but is expected to be back for Thursday's practice. He'll be available to play on Friday against the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors have not suspended Green for his actions, and he's scheduled to appear on Opening Night. Golden State will host the LA Lakers on October 18, the night they receive their rings and raise the 2022 championship banner at the Chase Center.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr called the incident the worst crisis during his time with the team. Green looks like he has lost the locker room and needs to earn the trust of his teammates again.

"We feel like we have a great feel for our team," Kerr said. "We've got a lot of continuity on this team, so Bob and I know our players extremely well. We feel like this is the best way after assessing everything for us to move forward. ... This is the biggest crisis that we’ve ever had since I’ve been coach here. It’s really serious stuff."

