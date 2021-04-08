NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard expected to commit future to LA Clippers, DeMar DeRozan open to multiple landing spots in free agency

According to the latest NBA rumors, Kawhi Leonard could stay put with the LA Clippers this off-season. Meanwhile, it appears that San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan could explore other options when his contract ends in a few months.

These NBA rumors are based on a recent article from The Athletic’s Sam Amick and John Hollinger, who wrote about potential free agency moves this summer.

Kawhi Leonard, in particular, was the topic of discussion the past week, with reports surfacing that he could be open to joining the Miami Heat. This NBA rumor has been refuted by The Athletic’s sources, though.

“Yet barring a dramatic turn of events in these coming months, it’s looking like this Leonard free agency will be decidedly less dramatic,” Amick and Hollinger wrote. “While this league has certainly taught us to expect the unexpected, the truth is that Leonard is still widely, well, expected to re-sign with the Clippers. As it stands, that’s the word from Clippers sources and rival executives alike.”

Should Kawhi Leonard decide to remain in Los Angeles, it would put the LA Clippers in a prime position to contend for the title for several years. The franchise already secured Paul George for the long haul when they signed him on a multi-year extension prior to the start of the ongoing season.

Inking Kawhi Leonard to a new deal this summer is a must for the LA Clippers, who are one of the contenders heading into this year's playoffs.

NBA Rumors: The future of Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan (#10)

Kawhi Leonard is just one of a handful of highly sought-after free agents this year.

Another player expected to field in offers from various teams is DeMar DeRozan. The veteran guard wasn’t interested in being traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the first place back in 2018.

This is DeRozan’s chance to consider his options as a free agent if the NBA rumors about his potential exit from the team are true.

“A source with knowledge of DeRozan’s outlook said he’ll be taking a ‘wide open’ approach to free agency in terms of possible landing spots,” Amick and Hollinger explained. “But after these past three seasons in San Antonio, where he was asked to sacrifice on the scoring front and evolve as a playmaker in the process, the master of the midrange has put himself in prime position to take advantage of this well-earned reputation as a more versatile offensive threat.”

However, DeRozan’s hopes to secure a financially rewarding deal this summer could be linked with Kawhi Leonard. If the LA Clippers keep the two-time Finals MVP in their house, that will make DeRozan the best wing player in the market, something Amick and Hollinger noted as well.

